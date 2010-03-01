Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan
      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

      Amethyst Edition

      Wittere en gezondere tanden dankzij de meest

      elegante Philips Sonicare ooit

      With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
      Andere kleuren:
      rose-brush
      black-brush
      pink-brush
      white-brush
      Aanbevolen verkoopprijs: € 209,99

        * Aanbevolen verkoopprijs

        Specificaties

        • Technische specificaties

          Poetsstanden
          Poetsstanden
          Clean
          • Buitengewoon schoon, elke dag
          Gum Care
          • Zachte massage van het tandvlees
          Pools
          • Maak uw tanden lichter en polijst ze
          Sensitive
          • Zachte reiniging van tanden en tandvlees
          Wit
          • Verwijdert oppervlaktevlekken
          Meegeleverde artikelen
          Meegeleverde artikelen
          Handvat
          • 1 DiamondClean
          Opzetborstels
          • 2 DiamondClean-standaardborstel
          Oplaadglas
          • 1
          Reisetui
          • USB-reisoplader
          Ontwerp en afwerking
          Ontwerp en afwerking
          Kleur
          • Amethyst
          Reinigingsprestaties
          Reinigingsprestaties
          Snelheid
          • Tot 62.000 poetsbewegingen/min
          Performance
          • Verwijdert tot 7 keer meer tandplak*
          Gezondheidsvoordelen
          • Verbetert gezondheid van tandvlees in slechts twee weken
          Wittere tanden
          • Maakt uw tanden dubbel zo wit*
          Timer
          • SmarTimer en Quadpacer
          Gebruiksgemak
          Gebruiksgemak
          Systeem voor opzetborstel
          • Gemakkelijk opklikbare opzetborstels
          Poetstijd
          • Maximaal 3 weken**
          Batterij-indicator
          • Brandend lampje geeft de levensduur van de batterij aan
          Handvat
          • Slank, ergonomisch design
          Display
          • Verlicht display
          Technische specificaties
          Technische specificaties
          Batterij
          • Oplaadbaar
          Batterijtype
          • Lithium-ion
          Gebruikstijd (van volledig opgeladen tot leeg)
          • Maximaal 3 weken**
          Vermogen
          Vermogen
          Voltage
          • 110 - 220 V
          Service
          Service
          Garantie
          • 2 jaar beperkte garantie

