Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

covid

We staan voor je klaar

De helden in de gezondheidszorg, waar dan ook ter wereld, verdienen onze steun. Wij dragen daar graag aan bij door onze oplossingen aan te passen en grenzen te verleggen. Zo kunnen we samen de strijd aangaan met COVID-19.

Klinische en technische ondersteuning
Consumenten:
Krijg product- en klantenondersteuning
Onze reactie:
Lees het laatste nieuws en de nieuwste persberichten
Covid-19 video

Data, technologie en mensen met elkaar verbinden. Naadloos.

Tegenwoordig mag gezondheidszorg, net als gezondheid, geen grenzen kennen.
Bij Philips zijn we van mening dat er altijd een manier is om het leven te verbeteren.
Lees meer over onze visie

Praat met ons over grenzen doorbreken

Ga het gesprek aan
Healthcare IT

Healthcare IT - onze visie


Technologie en data zijn tegenwoordig essentiële onderdelen van de zorg. Maar om écht succesvol te zijn, moet u er zowel op medisch als op operationeel niveau de vruchten van kunnen plukken.
Tegenwoordig mag gezondheidszorg, net als gezondheid, geen grenzen kennen.

Interoperabiliteit  van gegevens is van essentieel belang

Het bereiken van echte interoperabiliteit in de gezondheidszorg is een complexe onderneming, of het nu gaat om systeemintegratie of de naadloze verbinding van meerdere systemen, toepassingen, afdelingen en instellingen.
Lees meer over onze interoperabiliteit oplossingen

Artificial Intelligence inzetten om operationele, klinische doelen te bereiken

Om de kracht van AI optimaal te kunnen benutten is echter meer nodig dan alleen technologie. De integratie van AI in klinische en operationele processen is zeker zo belangrijk.
Lees meer over onze visie op Artificial Intelligence
*

Contactinformatie

* Dit veld is verplicht
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
Door uw reden voor contact op te geven, kunnen wij u beter van dienst zijn.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

Wat betekent dit?
Final CEE consent
www.philips.nl/privacy

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand