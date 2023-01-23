Zoektermen

At Philips Micro Devices, we deliver complex Printed Circuit Board Assemblies (PCBA) and micro-systems for medical, photonic and high-tech markets, for both Philips and external partners. Using proven phase-gated development approach, scalable industrial processes, DfX principles, and advanced tools & libraries, we optimize manufacturability, Critical-to-Quality (CtQ) parameters, cost, and reliability in the crucial development phase.

Our micro-assembly lines are fit for development, prototyping as well as high-mix and volume production. With our know-how, experience, and systematic approach, we seamlessly can move from prototype to production released products at the right quality. Our ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certification enables us to run high-tech and health-tech projects in a controlled manner. We work with standard processes (Advanced Development, Product Development and Lifecycle Management), highly skilled people, and a broad range of test and inspection equipment to assure that the quality of your products is guaranteed.

Structured and phase-gated development approach

We use a proven phase-gated development approach in (pre-)development and industrialization, with scalable industrial processes and technologies, leveraging our industrial tools and process libraries.
We apply design-for-excellence principles to address critical-to-quality parameters and processes. 
We work in close cooperation with you, through an open dialog and clear communication.

Printed Circuit Board Assembly

System Integration / Box Build

Micro-System Assembly

Ensuring high repeatability and high yield in low volume orders
over the full lifetime of a product.

In collaboration with our Innovation Engineering team (IEN): One stop shop
for Product and Process Development and Manufacturing

Proven track-record in developing and running volume manufacturing processes for components for Sensor integrated Devices

  • Complex PCBAs for High-tech Equipment, Medical, Semi-Conductor, Defense
  • Verification and Validation boards for Semi-Conductor components, Medical, Communication, Consumer Electronics, MEMS, Automotive

 

  • Medical Devices, Start-ups and Ventures
  • System build for OEM Equipment, Medical

 

  • Sensor integration for Medical Devices, MEMS elements, Optics based sensors, Ultrasound Transducers, Micro Fluidic elements
  • R&D Packaging and Micro Assembly Services, Communication, Automotive

 

  • State-of-the-art Surface Mount Technology (SMT)/Through Hole Technology (THT) equipment
  • Highly skilled and experienced team
  • ISO 13485 certification
  • Electronic design & layout services
  • Reliability Analysis, Pred-X, Testway
  • Component Management
  • SAP MES implemented
  • Combination of SMT and Semi-Conductor packaging capabilities

 

  • State-of-the-art Surface Mount Technology (SMT)/Through Hole Technology (THT) equipment
  • ISO 13485 certified
  • Process Development
  • Electronic design & layout services
  • Mechatronics design services
  • Component Management
  • Optical Fiber processing
  • Programming / Testing

 

  • State-of-the-art equipment
  • ISO 13485 certification
  • Micro Assembly Competencies
  • 2D-to-3D Assembly
  • Active Optical Alignment
  • Optical Fiber Processing
  • Combination of SMT and Semi-Conductor packaging
  • Wafer level Flex-to-Rigid (F2R) Assemblies

 

Proof Points of Manufacturing Excellence at Philips Micro Devices

Your challenges are our priority.
We're eager to connect with you to help you elevate your manufacturing success!


Contact

Ercan Şengil

Business Development Manager

ercan.sengil@philips.com

Folkert Morsheim

Customer Relations Manager

f.h.morsheim@philips.com

