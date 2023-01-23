Our micro-assembly lines are fit for development, prototyping as well as high-mix and volume production. With our know-how, experience, and systematic approach, we seamlessly can move from prototype to production released products at the right quality. Our ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certification enables us to run high-tech and health-tech projects in a controlled manner. We work with standard processes (Advanced Development, Product Development and Lifecycle Management), highly skilled people, and a broad range of test and inspection equipment to assure that the quality of your products is guaranteed.