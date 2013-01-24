Ondersteunende technologieën

De toonaangevende service die u van Philips gewend bent, wordt aangedreven door geavanceerde technologieën die onze klanten in staat stellen hun activiteiten eenvoudig, snel en efficiënt te beheren. We hebben een uitgebreid portfolio met oplossingen ontwikkeld om u te helpen, wat u behoeften ook zijn. Of u nu contact wilt opnemen met een servicevertegenwoordiger van Philips, uw geïnstalleerde basis wilt beheren, een serviceaanvraag wilt starten, een document wilt opzoeken, training wilt volgen voor een nieuw geïnstalleerd product, analysegegevens wilt openen of een reserveonderdeel wilt aanschaffen, het kan allemaal.
Philips zet de meest geavanceerde technologieën voor u in
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.