Productportfolio
Consumables and accessories
Consumables and accessories
BiPAP Vision Disp Circ Box/Ten
Bekijk product
BiPAP Disposable Circuit 10/Box
Bekijk product
PerformaTrak Oro-Nasal Mask Standard Elbow Medium
Bekijk product
PerformaTrak Oro-Nasal Mask with CapStrap Entrainment Elbow Small
Bekijk product
F&P Box/10,Htd Sngl Pat Circt W/Exh Port
Bekijk product
Bacteria Filter
Bekijk product
PerformaTrak Oro-Nasal Mask Entrainment Elbow Small
Bekijk product
RP-Dep W/ Filter Exhalation Port 10 Pk
Bekijk product
HeartStart XL+ Service Manual
Comprehensive information on HeartStart XL+ in DVD format
Bekijk product
Nasal Alar FAST SpO₂ Sensor, Case of 20
Responsive and reliable
Non-adhesive, comfortable sensor
Ideal for patients with poor perfusion
Applicable across care areas
Bekijk product
Esophageal/stethoscope probe 12 FR
Bekijk product
Mobile CL NBP
Bekijk product
Mobile CL 50 SpO2 wristbands
Bekijk product
Mobile CL 20 SpO2 cradles
Bekijk product
Mobile CL Respiration Pod Attachment
Bekijk product
RADIOLUCENT 12-lead 48 in IEC
Bekijk product
Electrode set, 12-lead Radiolucent, 1.8m
Bekijk product
Infrared Data Cable
Bekijk product
RADIOLUCENT 12-lead 72 in
Bekijk product
RADIOPAQUE 1-lead 54 in
Bekijk product
RADIOPAQUE 12-lead 54 in IEC
Bekijk product
RADIOPAQUE 12-lead 72 in
Bekijk product
Electrode set, 5-lead Grabber, AAMI
Bekijk product
MP2 / X2 Battery Charger Adapter 2 Battery Charger Adapter
Bekijk product
Multifunction Adult/Child Electrode Pads Radiolucent
Bekijk product
Complete lead set IEC Diagnostic ECG Cardiography PageWriter XL leadset
Bekijk product
Gentle Care Cuff 2 Hose, Large Adult XL (10), NIBP, single-patient
Bekijk product
3-lead ECG patient trunk cable IEC, safety
Bekijk product
Electrode set, 5-lead Snap, AAMI
Bekijk product
3 lead ECG Patient Trunk Cable AAMI
Bekijk product
Organizer for 6 lead shielded leadwires ECG patient cable accessories, electrode set (10)
Bekijk product
Internal Paddles 4.5cm, Switched paddles, child paddles, child internal paddles
Bekijk product
Internal Paddles 4.5cm Switchless
Bekijk product
ECG extender trunk cable 5 lead, IEC, Telemetry, TeleMon, shielded
Bekijk product
Multifunction Infant Electrode Pads Plus
Bekijk product
10.8V 6Ah Lithium Ion
Bekijk product
Electrode set, 5-lead Grabber, AAMI
Bekijk product
Electrode set, 5-lead Mini-clip, AAMI
Bekijk product
Internal Paddles 2.8cm Switchless
Bekijk product
Combiner shield, 3-lead
Bekijk product
Slim Carry Case for HeartStart HS1
Bekijk product
Electrode set, 3-lead Snap, AAMI
Bekijk product
Adapt. Cbl TTIUP Fetal monitoring reusable connector cable Intrauterine pressure (IUP) catheter
Bekijk product
Internal Paddles – 7.5cm Switched 7.5cm Switched
Bekijk product
Internal Paddles 7.5cm Switchless
Bekijk product
Secure-Pull Seal
Bekijk product
Combiner shield, 5-lead
Bekijk product
Electrode set, 3-lead Grabber, AAMI
Bekijk product
Cbl Shielded 3-lead grabber safety IEC
Bekijk product
Organizer for shielded 3-lead sets
Bekijk product
Internal Paddles – 6.0cm Switched
Bekijk product
Internal Paddles – 6.0cm - Switchless
Bekijk product
Electrode set, 5-lead Grabber, IEC
Bekijk product
Infant Multifunction Defibrillator Pads AAMI/IEC
Bekijk product
Multifunction Adult/Child Electrode Pads Plus
Bekijk product
Adult SMART Pads Cartridge
Bekijk product
Radiotranslucent Socket Leadwires ECG grabber IEC/AAMI, radiolucent
Bekijk product
PageWriter XL thermal paper z-fold with 206mm red grid and 7.3cm (2 7/8") header.
Bekijk product
Cable Combiner for 3-lead sets
Bekijk product
Adult/ Child Multifunction Defibrillator Pads AAMI/IEC
Bekijk product
Internal Paddles
Bekijk product
Bedsheet clip for trunk cables ECG patient safety cable accessory
Bekijk product
Multifunction Adult/Child Electrode Pads Radiotransparent
Bekijk product
Infant/Child SMART PADS Cartridge (1 set)
Bekijk product
Unshielded 3 lead Organizer
Bekijk product
Cable Combiner for 5 lead sets
Bekijk product
Electrode set, 3-lead Grabber, IEC
Bekijk product
Gentle Care Cuff 2 Hose, Infant (10), NIBP, single-patient
Bekijk product
Multifunction Pediatric Electrode Pads Radiotransparent
Bekijk product
AED Wall Mount and Signage Bundle
Bekijk product
AED Awareness Posters
Bekijk product
Pressure Transducer IUP Invasive blood pressure Intrauterine pressure products
Bekijk product
Electrode set, 7-lead Radiopaque, 54"
Bekijk product
PerforMax Single-use Mask SE, XX Small
Bekijk product
Reusable Abdominal Belt
Bekijk product
PerforMax Multi-use Mask EE, Extra Large
Bekijk product
Reusable Leg Belt
Bekijk product
PerforMax Multi-use Mask SE, X Small
Bekijk product
PerforMax Multi-use Mask SE, XX Small
Bekijk product
PerforMax Multi-use Mask EE, Leak 2, X Small
Bekijk product
PerforMax Multi-use Mask EE, Leak 2, XX Small
Bekijk product
AF421 Sizing Gauge Package of 25, Single-use
Bekijk product
PerforMax Multi-Use Mask EE Large
Bekijk product
PerforMax Multi-use Mask EE EE, Leak 2, Small
Bekijk product
PerforMax Multi-use Mask EE/SE, Large
Bekijk product
PerforMax Multi-use Mask EE Leak 2 and SE Standard Elbow, Small
Bekijk product
Defibrillator Cabinet (surface mount)
Bekijk product
Defibrillator Cabinet (semi-recessed)
Bekijk product
RADIOLUCENT 7-lead 48 in
Bekijk product
6 lead set Snap IEC
Bekijk product
ECG Connector Cover accessories Telemetry pouches, covers
Bekijk product
5-lead ECG Trunk Spacelabs
Bekijk product
White Telemetry Pouch with Snaps
Bekijk product
5 lead Shielded Chest Snap (AAMI)
Bekijk product
Telemon Tether Cable
Bekijk product
AED Wall Mount
Bekijk product
Infant/Child Key
Bekijk product
Telemetry Pouch with Window
Bekijk product
SAFESET Shielded Blunt Cannula
Bekijk product
Single Alignment Guide Telemetry ECG Protective Insert Untethered
Bekijk product
5 lead ECG Trunk Adapter - Datascope AAMI
Bekijk product
FRx Carrying Case
Bekijk product
5 lead Shielded Limb Snap (IEC)
Bekijk product
Transducer Holder for IV Pole reusable
Bekijk product
SureSigns HS-1 2D barcode kit
Bekijk product
3-lead set Snap IEC
Bekijk product
AED Awareness Placard Green
Bekijk product
Telemetry Extender Cable Cable Telemetry
Bekijk product
Single tethered alignment guide Telemetry ECG Protective Insert
Bekijk product
3 lead set Snap AAMI Tele lead set with detachable shield
Bekijk product
4 lead set Grabber AAMI, 16 lead Hemo
Bekijk product
AED Wall Sign Red
Bekijk product
Single DPT TP4 72" 3ml Squeeze Flush
Bekijk product
DECG Reusable Legplate Adapter Spacelabs
Bekijk product
HeartStart Adult Preconnect Multifunction
Bekijk product
Cable Wraps
Bekijk product
5 lead Shielded Limb Snap (AAMI)
Bekijk product
SMART Pads III 1 set
Bekijk product
White Telemetry Pouch with Snaps
Bekijk product
Defibrillator Cabinet (Basic)
Bekijk product
Trunk Cable Cover
Bekijk product
SMART Pads III 5 sets
Bekijk product
AED Awareness Placard Red
Bekijk product
3-Position Transducer Mount reusable
Bekijk product
HeartStart Adult Defibrillator Pads - 5 Pack
Bekijk product
6 lead Detachable Shield Replacements Tele lead set Shield
Bekijk product
Temperature Probe Connection
Bekijk product
HeartStart FRx Defibrillator Training Toolkit
Bekijk product
5 lead Shielded Chest Snap (IEC)
Bekijk product
3 lead Detachable Shield Replacements Tele lead set Shield
Bekijk product
6 lead set Snap AAMI Tele lead set with detachable shield
Bekijk product
Adapter Cable Bedside/Tele ECG+SpO2
Bekijk product
Double Alignment Guide Telemetry ECG Protective Insert untethered
Bekijk product
Training Pads II
Bekijk product
4 lead Set Grabber IC, 16 lead Hemo
Bekijk product
HeartStart Adult Defibrillator Pads - 1 Pack
Bekijk product
AED Wall Sign Green
Bekijk product
5 lead Detachable Shield Replacements Tele lead set Shield
Bekijk product
Carrying Case Plastic Waterproof Shell
Bekijk product
PerforMax Multi-use Mask EE/SE, Extra Large
Bekijk product
XL PERFORMAX MPU w/EE LEAK 2 & SE PL 4HG
Bekijk product
PerforMax Single-use Mask EE, XX Small
Bekijk product
PerforMax Single-use Mask SE, X Small
Bekijk product
PerforMax Single-use Mask EE, X Small
Bekijk product
Abdominal belt yellow with buttons
Bekijk product
Waterproof Carry Pouch box of 50
Bekijk product
PerforMax Single-use Mask SE, Extra Large
Bekijk product
PerforMax Single-use Mask SE, Small
Bekijk product
PerforMax Single-use Mask SE, Large
Bekijk product
PerforMax Single-use Mask EE, Leak 2, Small
Bekijk product
Performax Single-Use EE Leak 2, Large
Bekijk product
PerforMax Single-use Mask EE, Leak 2, Small
Bekijk product
PerforMax Single-use Mask SE, Small
Bekijk product
PerforMax Single-use Mask SE, Large
Bekijk product
PerforMax Single-use Mask EE, Leak 2, Large
Bekijk product
PerforMax Single-use Mask SE, Extra Large
Bekijk product
PerforMax Single-use Mask EE, Leak 2, Extra Large
Bekijk product
Temperature Probe Connection
Bekijk product
Mainstream etCO2 sensor - Novametrix Cap 3
Bekijk product
etCO2 mask pediatric, with airway adapter
Bekijk product
etCO2 mask adult, with airway adapter
Bekijk product
Airway adapter Pediatric
Bekijk product
Adapter cable Analog, 4 ch
Bekijk product
RADIOLUCENT 7-lead 72 in
Bekijk product
Electrode set, 7-lead Radiopaque, 72"
Bekijk product
Lead wire detanglers
Bekijk product
Trunk cable, 12-lead Analog
Bekijk product
Cardiography Pediatric & Frank lead set AAMI and IEC
Bekijk product
10 lead Patient cable IEC Diagnostic ECG Cardiography combination trunk cable and lead set, 4mm
Bekijk product
7-Wire Lead Set
Bekijk product
Limb Lead Set IEC
Bekijk product
Internal Paddles 2.8cm Switched
Bekijk product
7-Wire Lead Set
Bekijk product
Electrode set, 5-lead Grabber, IEC
Bekijk product
ECG Extender trunk cable 5 lead AAMI, Telemetry, TeleMon, shielded
Bekijk product
Combiner Plug
Bekijk product
Organizer for 4 lead Shielded leadwires ECG patient cable accessories electrode set
Bekijk product
3-Wire Lead Set
Bekijk product
10 lead Patient cable M3702C (AHA) Diagnostic ECG Cardiography combination trunk cable and lead set, 1/8"
Bekijk product
3-Wire Lead Set
Bekijk product
ECG extender trunk cable 3 lead, IEC, Telemetry, TeleMon
Bekijk product
Adapter cable Digital
Bekijk product
Cable Pressure Adpt PH-FE
Bekijk product
Lead cover set Radiopaque
Bekijk product
Event Review Pro 5 Upgrade from 4.x
Bekijk product
PerforMax Procedure Pack Single-use, with FEP, Large
Bekijk product
PerforMax Procedure Pack Single-use, with FEP, Small
Bekijk product
PerformaTrak Oro-Nasal Mask with CapStrap Entrainment Elbow Large
Bekijk product
Esophageal/Rectal Temperature Probe
Bekijk product
Protective Cap adapter cable, MX40
Bekijk product
ICG Paper monitoring
Bekijk product
DPT Cable Spacelabs, 15ft
Bekijk product
5-lead ECG Trunk Adapter
Bekijk product
Temperature Probe Connection
Bekijk product
Esophageal/Rectal Temperature Probe
Bekijk product
10-lead ECG trunk cable 12-pin, 1.3m
Bekijk product
Temperature Probe Connection
Bekijk product
Standard Carry Case for HeartStart HS1
Bekijk product
Infant Disposable SpO2 24/case
Bekijk product
SpO2 Extension Cable (Nellcor DOC-8)
Bekijk product
Pediatric Disposable SpO2 24/case
Bekijk product
Adult Disposable SpO2 24/case
Bekijk product
SpO2 Extension Cable 2.4m (Nellcor DOC-10)
Bekijk product
Neonatal Disposable SpO2 Sensor - 24/case
Bekijk product
MX40 Battery Adapter package of 3
Bekijk product
Waterproof Carry Pouch box of 200
Bekijk product
EE, Leak 1 Package of 1
Bekijk product
EE, Leak 1 Package of 5
Bekijk product
PerformaTrak Oro-Nasal Mask Entrainment Elbow Medium
Bekijk product
PerforMax Single-use Mask EE, Leak 2, Extra Large
Bekijk product
PerformaTrak Oro-Nasal Mask Entrainment Elbow Large
Bekijk product
EE, Leak 2 Package of 5
Bekijk product
SE, Standard Package of 5
Bekijk product
PerforMax/AF531 Standard Elbow
Bekijk product
PerforMax/AF531 Elbow, EE, Leak 2
Bekijk product
Digital ECG 12 LEAD 10' IEC
Bekijk product
RADIOLUCENT 12-lead 48 in
Bekijk product
Digital ECG 15'
Bekijk product
Digital ECG 12 LEAD
Bekijk product
Extension cable Analog
Bekijk product
MRx NiBP Calibration Kit
Bekijk product
CodeMaster 100 Hands-free Pad Cable Water Resistant
Bekijk product
Bed Rail Hook
Bekijk product
AED Little Anne Training System
Bekijk product
FR2 Training & Administration Pack Instructions for Use
Bekijk product
Hands-free Pads Cable
Bekijk product
HeartStart Four-Year Battery
Bekijk product
Replacement Infant/Child Training Pads
Bekijk product
Data Card Reader
Bekijk product
Rose Handle and label set
Bekijk product
External Manikin Adapter
Bekijk product
Sync Cable 12 pin, 2.5m (8ft.)
Bekijk product
AED Tray for Data Card
Bekijk product
Hands-Free Pads Cable
Bekijk product
Green Handle and label set
Bekijk product
Programming Kit for AED Trainer 2
Bekijk product
DC Power Module
Bekijk product
Data Card and Tray
Bekijk product
Training & Administration Pack for FR2 series Defibrillator
Bekijk product
FR2+ Rechargeable Li Ion Battery 2+ Rechargeable Li Ion
Bekijk product
Sealed Lead Acid Battery
Bekijk product
Blue Handle and label set
Bekijk product
AED Little Anne Training Pads
Bekijk product
Barrel Style Test Load
Bekijk product
Rectangular Paddle Electrode Replacement
Bekijk product
Battery Charger
Bekijk product
Plug Style Test Load
Bekijk product
Charger for the Rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery
Bekijk product
Replacement Carry Case HeartStart Trainer
Bekijk product
Training Toolkit
Bekijk product
Water Resistant External Paddles
Bekijk product
Sync Cable 6-pin, 2.5m. (8ft.)
Bekijk product
Adult Pad Placement Guide
Bekijk product
Infant/Child Training Pads Cartridge
Bekijk product
Reusable Rectal Temperature Probe predictive temp monitoring
Bekijk product
FR2+ ECG Assessment Module AAMI
Bekijk product
Lithium Ion Battery with Capacity Gauge
Bekijk product
Data Card Tray
Bekijk product
Remote Control for AED Trainer 2
Bekijk product
Wall Mount Bracket
Bekijk product
Patient cable organizer (hook) ECG patient cable accessories cable accessories
Bekijk product
Long-Life LiMnO2 Battery
Bekijk product
HeartStart MRx Monitor
Bekijk product
MRx Complete Carrying Case
Bekijk product
CodeMaster Hands-free Pad Cable (White)
Bekijk product
CodeMaster Hands-free Pad Cable (Yellow)
Bekijk product
FR2+ ECG Assessment Module IEC
Bekijk product
Gray Handle and label set
Bekijk product
MRx Wide Bed Rail Hook
Bekijk product
Carrying Case for FR2 series
Bekijk product
HeartStart XL Extension Cable
Bekijk product
FR2 Infant/Child Training Pads
Bekijk product
HeartStart XL Accessory Pouch
Bekijk product
Charger for FR2 Training & Admin Pack
Bekijk product
Vinyl Carrying Case for FR2 Series
Bekijk product
Reusable Oral Temperature Probe Predictive temp monitoring
Bekijk product
Sterilizable External Paddles
Bekijk product
Replacement Adult Training Pads with Replaceable Seal
Bekijk product
Yellow Handle and label set
Bekijk product
Internal Manikin Adapter
Bekijk product
Cable Digi Cardiac Output
Bekijk product
Cable Cardiac Output (15 Pin)
Bekijk product
Cable Surface Temperature
Bekijk product
NBP cuff with rectus Infant
Bekijk product
NIBP W/ RECTUS NON-LATEX
Bekijk product
NIBP ADULT W/RECTUS
Bekijk product
NIBP ADULT LARGE W/ RECTUS
Bekijk product
Extension cable, AMP Digital
Bekijk product
NBP cuff with rectus Newborn
Bekijk product
NBP air hose with rectus
Bekijk product
NBP cuff with rectus Adult, thigh
Bekijk product
NBP cuff with rectus Child
Bekijk product
ForeRunner Disposable LitMn02 Battery Pack
Bekijk product
Extension cable Digital
Bekijk product
Cable Bath Temperature Probe 9850A
Bekijk product
Defibrillator Trainer 2 Carrying Case 2 Carrying Case
Bekijk product
Medtronic™ Pads
Bekijk product
Defibrillator Training Pads: 1 set 1 Set
Bekijk product
Zoll™ Pads
Bekijk product
Defibrillator Pads
Bekijk product
Data Card Adapter
Bekijk product
AED Signage Bundle
Bekijk product
FR3 Training Battery Charger
Bekijk product
Sync Cable 8-pin, 2.5m. (8ft)
Bekijk product
V680/V60/V200/NM3 Remote Alarm Cable
Bekijk product
Trilogy Roll Stand Plate
Bekijk product
USB Drive
Bekijk product
Infant/Child Pad Placement Guide
Bekijk product
MRx Data Card and Tray
Bekijk product
Bluetooth transceiver module FR3
Bekijk product