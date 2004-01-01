Diagnostische IT

Radiology image management PACS

With the integrated Philips radiology image management PACS Diagnostic Workspace, radiologists can access needed tools, including reporting, advanced visualization analysis for patient images and Al-enabled* insights for healthcare organizations. Our radiology PACS/integrated PACS solution is designed intuitively to optimize care pathways from orchestration to diagnosis to collaboration, using both DICOM and non-DICOM data with powerful tooling for picture archiving and communication for digital medical images and associated data.