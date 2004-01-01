Geïntegreerde diagnostische oplossingen voor betere patiëntenzorg
Aanbevolen oplossingen in Diagnostische IT
Radiology image management PACS
With the integrated Philips radiology image management PACS Diagnostic Workspace, radiologists can access needed tools, including reporting, advanced visualization analysis for patient images and Al-enabled* insights for healthcare organizations. Our radiology PACS/integrated PACS solution is designed intuitively to optimize care pathways from orchestration to diagnosis to collaboration, using both DICOM and non-DICOM data with powerful tooling for picture archiving and communication for digital medical images and associated data.NOCTN424PACS
Radiology information system (RIS)
Philips Workflow Information Management is a modular, web-based, end-to-end workflow solution that helps you manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in registration, patient admission and preparation, access to study protocols and documentation, and results distribution. The web technology behind this radiology information system offers smart resource management of medical images and patient data, with a scalable, out-of-the-box, zero-footprint solution, with secure access anytime, anywhere to help healthcare systems enhance patient care.839087
Cardiovascular Workspace
Cardiovascular Workspace is a scalable and interoperable solution that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the complete cardiovascular care continuum.NOCTN198
PerformanceBridge
Customizable healthcare data platform with near real-time insights, aggregating data from diverse sources. Empowers staff for operational improvements, cost reduction, and supports learning. Flexible for rapid application and deployment, backed by a dedicated clinical transformation manager for expert support.896001
Radiology Operations Command Center
A multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site, backward compatible, safe and secure virtualized imaging support solution that smoothly connects imaging experts in a command center/workspace with technologists at scan locations across their organization.808001
DynaCAD Lung
DynaCAD Lung is a vendor neutral Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) system that provides a robust set of automated tools for radiologists to analyze multi-slice CT exams of the chest. With flexible report templates and automated image registration, DynaCAD Lung helps facilitate synchronous display and navigation of multiple patient exams for initial review and easy follow-up comparison of current and prior study findings.784022
Toegang tot het volledige patiëntendossier waar en wanneer dat nodig is
Een complete radiologieworkflow met geïntegreerde rapportage en geavanceerde toepassingen voor diagnostische resultaten om tijdrovend en handmatig zoeken naar gegevens te elimineren. Een enkele bron van beeldinformatie wordt gebruikt om het beeldvormingsdossier te creëren.
Zet klinische bevindingen om in een beslissend, actiegericht plan
U heeft een volledig overzicht nodig van de cardiovasculaire geschiedenis van uw patiënt. Door zowel het verleden als het heden te bekijken kunt u sneller en beter geïnformeerde beslissingen nemen. Stap over naar geïntegreerde cardiologische oplossingen om het delen van gegevens en klinische besluitvorming naar een hoger niveau te tillen.
Verkrijg tijdige en bruikbare inzichten voor nauwkeurige oncologische zorg
Onze oncologische IT-oplossingen zorgen voor het genereren, interpreteren en integreren van de juiste inzichten op het juiste moment in verschillende specialismen, en leveren inzichten rechtstreeks aan oncologische zorgteams.
Voeg gegevens samen voor bruikbare inzichten
Geef uw personeel de juiste tools om in realtime operationele resultaten te verbeteren en kosten te verlagen. Philips PerformanceBridge biedt toegang tot verzamelde gegevens en door AI gegenereerde best-case scenario's, voorspellende budgettering, mix/modellering van personeel en projecties voor de benodigde apparatuur.
Belangrijkste mogelijkheden
-
Unleash the power of fully integrated solutions. Discover our user-friendly, clinically proven portfolio of integrated diagnostic informatics solutions.
-
Philips Echocardiografie zet zich in voor zorgverleners om de kwaliteit van de hartzorg te verbeteren door de klinische efficiëntie te verhogen. Philips brengt innovaties die de workflows voor echocardiografie stroomlijnen, vanaf het moment dat verwijzende artsen een order plaatsen tot het moment dat bevindingen worden gedeeld.
-
Philips helps bring more clarity at every moment of cancer care through streamlined multidisciplinary workflows and integrated patient data. See how.
-
Our cardiac imaging solutions provide excellent image quality and streamlined analysis, reporting and insights for a more confident diagnosis.
-
Ontdek hoe het portfolio van Philips met geïntegreerde workflowoplossingen voor radiologie u kan helpen workflows te koppelen om de resultaten en de efficiëntie op uw radiologieafdeling te verbeteren.