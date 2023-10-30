Zoektermen

Radiology Operations Command Center

Virtual imaging solution.

Philips Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) is a multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site, backward-compatible, private, and secure virtual imaging solution. ROCC connects remote imaging experts at a command center/workspace with technologists at scanning locations that span organization and geography.

Real-time virtual collaboration platform
Philips Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) removes the barrier of physical distance to offer consistent imaging experiences across your organization. A technologist at a scanner console can receive guidance from a senior or more experienced colleague (expert user) in real-time during a procedure, even if they are on separate floors or entirely different locations.

Philips Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) removes the barrier of physical distance to offer consistent imaging experiences across your organization. A technologist at a scanner console can receive guidance from a senior or more experienced colleague (expert user) in real-time during a procedure, even if they are on separate floors or entirely different locations.

Philips Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) removes the barrier of physical distance to offer consistent imaging experiences across your organization. A technologist at a scanner console can receive guidance from a senior or more experienced colleague (expert user) in real-time during a procedure, even if they are on separate floors or entirely different locations.
Virtual/remote access for imaging experts to view the scanner console
By expanding access to imaging across more locations during more convenient hours, radiology departments can help meet patient demand and increase capacity and throughput without exceeding labor resource limits. Remote virtual imaging allows imaging centers to expand their capabilities to provide complex procedures and specialty sub-services such as virtual colonoscopy, cardiac CT, breast MRI, and prostate MRI. It helps to establish a unique operations model to seamlessly extend expert talent across all sites.

By expanding access to imaging across more locations during more convenient hours, radiology departments can help meet patient demand and increase capacity and throughput without exceeding labor resource limits. Remote virtual imaging allows imaging centers to expand their capabilities to provide complex procedures and specialty sub-services such as virtual colonoscopy, cardiac CT, breast MRI, and prostate MRI. It helps to establish a unique operations model to seamlessly extend expert talent across all sites.

Multi-vendor, multi-site, multi-modality
Multi-vendor, multi-site, multi-modality

This is a multi-vendor, multi-modality (CT and MR), multi-site digital solution with backward compatibility to previous generations of modality systems.

This is a multi-vendor, multi-modality (CT and MR), multi-site digital solution with backward compatibility to previous generations of modality systems.

Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
With private, secure, auditable architecture and intuitive user interface, ROCC is secure, safe, easy to scale and straightforward to integrate with an ability to provides audit trails of all interactions.

With private, secure, auditable architecture and intuitive user interface, ROCC is secure, safe, easy to scale and straightforward to integrate with an ability to provides audit trails of all interactions.

  • Real-time virtual collaboration platform
  • Virtual/remote access for imaging experts to view the scanner console
  • Multi-vendor, multi-site, multi-modality
  • Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
  • Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your local Philips representative to ascertain applicability of this solution for your region and language requirements.
  • ROCC is not intended for diagnosis use or treatment selection and it is not a medical device.

