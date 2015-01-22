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docking-luidspreker

DS1400/12

2

| (21) Reviews & awards

Geluid dat bij u thuis uitstekend tot zijn recht komt

De DS1400 docking-luidspreker is geschikt voor de iPhone 5 en de nieuwste iPods met Lightning-aansluiting en beschikt over een USB-poort voor het opladen van een tweede mobiel apparaat, zelfs wanneer uw iPod of iPhone in het dock is geplaatst.

Bekijk alle voordelen

Geluid dat bij u thuis uitstekend tot zijn recht komt

  • met Lightning-aansluiting

  • voor iPod/iPhone

  • USB-aansluiting voor opladen

  • 6 W

Nachtlampje met zachte gloed

2 Active-drivers en baspijp voor evenwichtig en rijk geluid

Elegant en compact ontwerp dat op elk nachtkastje past

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

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De mening van onze klanten is nuttig voor iedereen, of het nu een review of een simpele sterbeoordeling.van een product is. Dankzij deze beoordelingen komt u meer te weten over het product en kunt u gemakkelijker een aankoopbeslissing nemen. Elke klant die een product online of in de winkel heeft gekocht, kan een beoordeling achterlaten

2.0

van 5

21

Reviews & awards

5

22/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliantly annoying

Amazing sound for the size of the unit, looks really nice too, cannot fault it except... really annoyingly keeps losing the signal when tuned into radio stations, over an hour period will lose the signal dozens of times, sometimes it comes back itself, but more often than not, you have to reset it, drives me crazy so only really good as an expensive charger/clock, not the reason I bought it for, the superb sound it produces.

Deze review is gemaakt voor DS1400 docking speaker

Deze review is gemaakt voor DS1400 docking speaker

21/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sound quality

The sound quality is good for the price of the docking station I like the added features like night light and dat and time from the phone also I find it very handy to be able to connect 2 devices at one time.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DS1400 docking speaker

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DS1400 docking speaker

03/08/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Productiefout

Bij het instellen van de wekker gaat je opgeslagen muziek spelen en tegelijk een zoemer. Er is geen instelmogelijkheid om dit specifiek uit of aan te zetten. Verder kun je niet kiezen om de radio in te stellen als geluid bij het wekken. Het apparaat is een teleurstelling. Ik heb jarenlang plezier gehad aan de voorganger met goede instelmogelijkheden. Dus een teleurstelling helaas terwijl er een heel goed geluid uitkomt. Verlichting mooi. Echt jammer.

Deze review is gemaakt voor DS1400 docking-luidspreker

Deze review is gemaakt voor DS1400 docking-luidspreker

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