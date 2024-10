This warranty is in addition to your statutory warranty rights. Your statutory warranty rights are not restricted by this warranty from Philips. The replacement or repair of device does not constitute a new warranty.

You may be able to get additional warranty on some products. To qualify for an extended Philips warranty, register your product with your MyPhilips Account within 90 days after purchase.

Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email with details of your extended warranty.

Please keep yourreceipt along with proof of purchase and the confirmation email safe as proof of the extended warranty.