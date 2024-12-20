Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
TAT2236WT/00
De oortjes zitten in het buitenoor
Superklein oplaadetui
IPX4-bescherming tegen water
Tot 18 uur afspeeltijd
2.4
van 5
39
Reviews & awards
PeterR59
20/12/2024
Nederland
Geverifieerde koper
Goed werkende oortjes
Oortjes hebben een goed geluid en de bluetooth connectie gaat probleemloos. Dat is wel eens anders.
Voordelen
Goed geluid, goede bluetooth verbinding
Nadelen
Geen extra dopjes, ik zou er niet mee gaan hardlopen, dan vallen ze misschien uit mijn oor, maar ik gebrui ze bij spinnen en dat gaat goed.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes
missafrodeeta
01/05/2025
United Kingdom
washed them with my laundry
I washed them in the machine in the pocket of my pants and they WORK!!
Deze review is gemaakt voor TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones
Deze review is gemaakt voor TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones
HarleyYyy33
14/08/2023
United Kingdom
Super happy!
I just purchased these earbuds after looking online for a random pair that I could buy and simply use for listening to music. Truthfully, the music quality is actually really polished and clear. They are quite noise-cancelling, too! The colours are my favourite option with these Philips headphones, it's really cute :). I suppose the only comment I have to say is that I wish these headphones had additional buds you could add to the headphones so that they are more stable inside the ear and are less likely to fall. I won't lie, they do NOT fall off the ear, but at first they just simply feel a little unstable. Quickly got used to them, though, and really love them!! >.<
Voordelen
- Amazing music quality, noise-cancellation, and colour options
Nadelen
- Could potentially feel like they might fall
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones