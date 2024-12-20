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  • Superslank etui. Comfortabele pasvorm.
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  • Superslank etui. Comfortabele pasvorm.
  • Superslank etui. Comfortabele pasvorm.
  • Superslank etui. Comfortabele pasvorm.
  • Superslank etui. Comfortabele pasvorm.
  • Superslank etui. Comfortabele pasvorm.
  • Superslank etui. Comfortabele pasvorm.
  • Superslank etui. Comfortabele pasvorm.
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  • Superslank etui. Comfortabele pasvorm.
  • Superslank etui. Comfortabele pasvorm.
  • Superslank etui. Comfortabele pasvorm.
  • Superslank etui. Comfortabele pasvorm.
  • Superslank etui. Comfortabele pasvorm.
  • Superslank etui. Comfortabele pasvorm.

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True wireless oordopjes

TAT2236PK/00

2.4
| (39) Reviews & awards

Verkrijgbaar in

Groen
Groen
Roze
Roze
Wit
Wit
Zwart
Zwart
Superslank etui. Comfortabele pasvorm.
Deze draadloze oortjes zijn water- en zweetbestendig dus u kunt ze altijd en overal meenemen! Het oplaadetui past in uw broekzak. De oortjes zitten in uw buitenoor, ideaal als u niet van in-ear oortjes houdt.
Bekijk alle voordelen

Superslank etui. Comfortabele pasvorm.

  • De oortjes zitten in het buitenoor

  • Superklein oplaadetui

  • IPX4-bescherming tegen water

  • Tot 18 uur afspeeltijd

4 kleuren. 'Hockeystick'-ontwerp

6 uur afspeeltijd. Laad 15 minuten op voor een extra uur

Helder geluid, krachtige bas. Neodymium-drivers van 12 mm

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

Vind veelgestelde vragen, gebruikershandleidingen, veiligheidsinformatie en tips

Recensies

Deze beoordelingen worden beheerd door Bazaarvoice en voldoen aan het Bazaarvoice Authenticiteitsbeleid, dat wordt ondersteund door antifraudetechnologie en menselijke analyse. Ga voor meer informatie naar
De mening van onze klanten is nuttig voor iedereen, of het nu een review of een simpele sterbeoordeling.van een product is. Dankzij deze beoordelingen komt u meer te weten over het product en kunt u gemakkelijker een aankoopbeslissing nemen. Elke klant die een product online of in de winkel heeft gekocht, kan een beoordeling achterlaten

2.4

van 5

39

Reviews & awards

20/12/2024

Nederland

Nederland

Geverifieerde koper

Goed werkende oortjes

Oortjes hebben een goed geluid en de bluetooth connectie gaat probleemloos. Dat is wel eens anders.

Voordelen

Goed geluid, goede bluetooth verbinding

Nadelen

Geen extra dopjes, ik zou er niet mee gaan hardlopen, dan vallen ze misschien uit mijn oor, maar ik gebrui ze bij spinnen en dat gaat goed.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes

01/05/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

washed them with my laundry

I washed them in the machine in the pocket of my pants and they WORK!!

Deze review is gemaakt voor TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones

Deze review is gemaakt voor TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones

14/08/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Super happy!

I just purchased these earbuds after looking online for a random pair that I could buy and simply use for listening to music. Truthfully, the music quality is actually really polished and clear. They are quite noise-cancelling, too! The colours are my favourite option with these Philips headphones, it's really cute :). I suppose the only comment I have to say is that I wish these headphones had additional buds you could add to the headphones so that they are more stable inside the ear and are less likely to fall. I won't lie, they do NOT fall off the ear, but at first they just simply feel a little unstable. Quickly got used to them, though, and really love them!! >.<

Voordelen

- Amazing music quality, noise-cancellation, and colour options

Nadelen

- Could potentially feel like they might fall

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones

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