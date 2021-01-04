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Philips SonicareEasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6511/44

4.5
| (13) Reviews & awards | 85% beveelt dit product aan
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4.5

van 5

13

Reviews & awards

85%

beveelt dit product aan

2
1

04/01/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Geverifieerde koper

The product is so easy to use

I chose this rating cause it's the best toothbrush I have ever used in my life

Voordelen

It does exactly what you want from a toothbrush

Nadelen

It is so easy to use and change

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush

03/04/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Geverifieerde koper

Excellent

Very good battery life after charging. Timer is very useful.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush

23/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The greatest toothbrush I've ever had!

I really like my toothbrush. It cleans my teeth very good, it has good design and the battery lasts much longer than it says.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush

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