[Employee of philipsglobal] I have small hands and a small mouth so that it is enormously difficult to clean my teeth thoroughly. This toothbrush fits my hand comfortably, is light and easy to control as the brushhead is a good, slim shape and I can effectively reach awkward areas. Finally, I actually enjoy cleaning my teeth and feel the difference when I haven't been able to due to going out. The timer is useful and the toothbrush battery stays charged as indicated. Attractive and stylishly designed I am happy to recommend this product.