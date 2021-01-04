Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
4.5
van 5
13
Reviews & awards
85%
beveelt dit product aan
scarecrow
04/01/2021
United Kingdom
Geverifieerde koper
The product is so easy to use
I chose this rating cause it's the best toothbrush I have ever used in my life
Voordelen
It does exactly what you want from a toothbrush
Nadelen
It is so easy to use and change
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush
Shommers
03/04/2017
United Kingdom
Geverifieerde koper
Excellent
Very good battery life after charging. Timer is very useful.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush
Dora34
23/02/2017
United Kingdom
The greatest toothbrush I've ever had!
I really like my toothbrush. It cleans my teeth very good, it has good design and the battery lasts much longer than it says.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush