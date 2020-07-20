Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
QG3362/23
3.7
van 5
25
Reviews & awards
Kiyaa
20/07/2020
United Kingdom
Geverifieerde koper
Definitely worth the price
I bought this product about a month ago and thus far it is working very well for shaving face, head, and body hair. It could be improved for having longer battery, but consodering the price it is really good.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer
Datum gebruik 2019-06-20
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer
Datum gebruik 2019-06-20
savagebyname
10/03/2018
United Kingdom
Great shaver for the price
I bought this to replace another trimmer I had previously, this trimmer lacks the vacuum part the other trimmer had but trims a lot better otherwise. Some attachments are difficult to clean and maintain but otherwise great product.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer
Ant22
20/09/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent blades
I have just bought my 2nd kit. On my first kit the battery has failed after 3 years. Other than that it was all good.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer