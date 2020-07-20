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Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head to toe trimmer

QG3362/23

3.7

| (25) Reviews & awards

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3.7

van 5

25

Reviews & awards

20/07/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Geverifieerde koper

Definitely worth the price

I bought this product about a month ago and thus far it is working very well for shaving face, head, and body hair. It could be improved for having longer battery, but consodering the price it is really good.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer

Datum gebruik 2019-06-20

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer

Datum gebruik 2019-06-20

10/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great shaver for the price

I bought this to replace another trimmer I had previously, this trimmer lacks the vacuum part the other trimmer had but trims a lot better otherwise. Some attachments are difficult to clean and maintain but otherwise great product.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer

20/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent blades

I have just bought my 2nd kit. On my first kit the battery has failed after 3 years. Other than that it was all good.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 5000 QG3362/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer

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