Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
4.6
van 5
7
Reviews & awards
86%
beveelt dit product aan
Werewolf
09/01/2019
United Kingdom
Does it what says....efficiently, effectively and smoothly
Have been using this for personal use for a few years now, mainly as a beard trimmer but have also sheared heads occasionally. And each time, has worked quickly and effectively. And the two best features are that it's water proof and once charged will go months! Painless!
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3352/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3352/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer
med142
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Geverifieerde koper
Philips Multigroom Grooming kit
This product is perfect in everyway possible. Also one of the best things about it is that when you travel long haul flights you can use it on the plane for a shave. It's light weight and compact. Hair grooming is good also. I can not fault this product in anyway except the battery life, it's just 30 minutes.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3352/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3352/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer
cautiousbuyer
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Philips Multigroom Grooming kit
This product is perfect in everyway possible. Also one of the best things about it is that when you travel long haul flights you can use it on the plane for a shave. It's light weight and compact. Hair grooming is good also. I can not fault this product in anyway except the battery life, it's just 30 minutes.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3352/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3352/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer