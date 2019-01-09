We are disappointed to learn that you have not had a good experience with your MultiGroom. We would like to suggest some tips for trimming so as to improve your results: - Select the right length setting. We advise you to start with a higher setting when you are inexperienced. - Move the appliance slowly, against the direction of the hair growth. - Make sure you place the appliance onto your face at the right angle. - You can also use the appliance without the comb for contouring and the shortest length setting. -To get a perfect result, you can try to move the appliance in different directions over you skin. If you do require any further help at all, please contact our product specialists on: http://www.support.philips.com/support/contact/contact_page.jsp?userLanguage=en&userCountry=gb