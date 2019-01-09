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Multigroom series 3000 QG3352/23 8-in-1 Head to toe trimmer

QG3352/23

4.6

| (7) Reviews & awards | 86% beveelt dit product aan

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4.6

van 5

7

Reviews & awards

86%

beveelt dit product aan

2
1

09/01/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Does it what says....efficiently, effectively and smoothly

Have been using this for personal use for a few years now, mainly as a beard trimmer but have also sheared heads occasionally. And each time, has worked quickly and effectively. And the two best features are that it's water proof and once charged will go months! Painless!

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3352/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3352/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Geverifieerde koper

Philips Multigroom Grooming kit

This product is perfect in everyway possible. Also one of the best things about it is that when you travel long haul flights you can use it on the plane for a shave. It's light weight and compact. Hair grooming is good also. I can not fault this product in anyway except the battery life, it's just 30 minutes.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3352/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3352/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips Multigroom Grooming kit

This product is perfect in everyway possible. Also one of the best things about it is that when you travel long haul flights you can use it on the plane for a shave. It's light weight and compact. Hair grooming is good also. I can not fault this product in anyway except the battery life, it's just 30 minutes.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3352/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3352/23 8-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer

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