ProductenPhilips ondersteuning

Betaal later met Klarna

Registreer en krijg €10,- korting

Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-

30 dagen retourgarantie

  • Foto van enkel product
  • Foto van enkel product

Niet meer leverbaar

Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard & Hair trimmer

QG3332/23

4.3

| (8) Reviews & awards | 88% beveelt dit product aan

Bekijk alle voordelen

Ondersteuning voor dit product

Vind veelgestelde vragen, gebruikershandleidingen, veiligheidsinformatie en tips

Recensies

Deze beoordelingen worden beheerd door Bazaarvoice en voldoen aan het Bazaarvoice Authenticiteitsbeleid, dat wordt ondersteund door antifraudetechnologie en menselijke analyse. Ga voor meer informatie naar
De mening van onze klanten is nuttig voor iedereen, of het nu een review of een simpele sterbeoordeling.van een product is. Dankzij deze beoordelingen komt u meer te weten over het product en kunt u gemakkelijker een aankoopbeslissing nemen. Elke klant die een product online of in de winkel heeft gekocht, kan een beoordeling achterlaten

4.3

van 5

8

Reviews & awards

88%

beveelt dit product aan

2
1

04/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Geverifieerde koper

Can't be faulted

Easy in all aspects of use very happy with the performance

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer

28/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product

Excellent product - makes keeping beard in shape and trimmed so much easier.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer

06/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Geverifieerde koper

Perfect Grooming

This product is perfect for facial grooming with just the right amount of necessary accessories to trim beards, moustaches and sideburns easily and accurately. The battery life is good and gives plenty of time to carry out your grooming without having to rush, and recharges quickly too. It is comfortable to hold and use and feels very well made.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer

Meld u aan voor de Philips-nieuwsbrief voor exclusieve aanbiedingen

  • Registreer en krijg €10,- korting
  • Vroege toegang tot exclusieve aanbiedingen en meer!
  • Hoor als eerste alles over nieuwe producten en kortingen

Ik wil graag promotionele communicatie ontvangen – gebaseerd op mijn voorkeuren en gedrag – over Philips-producten, diensten, evenementen en aanbiedingen. Ik kan me op elk moment eenvoudig afmelden!

  • Registreer en krijg €10,- korting
  • Vroege toegang tot exclusieve aanbiedingen en meer!
  • Hoor als eerste alles over nieuwe producten en kortingen