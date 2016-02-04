Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
4.3
van 5
8
Reviews & awards
88%
beveelt dit product aan
Wolffy
04/02/2016
United Kingdom
Geverifieerde koper
Can't be faulted
Easy in all aspects of use very happy with the performance
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer
Dutch63
28/01/2016
United Kingdom
Great product
Excellent product - makes keeping beard in shape and trimmed so much easier.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer
Mick56
06/01/2016
United Kingdom
Geverifieerde koper
Perfect Grooming
This product is perfect for facial grooming with just the right amount of necessary accessories to trim beards, moustaches and sideburns easily and accurately. The battery life is good and gives plenty of time to carry out your grooming without having to rush, and recharges quickly too. It is comfortable to hold and use and feels very well made.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer