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  • Vervangingsset voor optimaal resultaat
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scheerhoofden

HQ177/11

4.2
| (5) Reviews & awards | 80% beveelt dit product aan
Vervangingsset voor optimaal resultaat
Vervang de scheerhoofden om de 2 jaar voor maximale prestaties van uw Philips-scheerapparaat
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Sharp & Close

Vervangingsset voor optimaal resultaat

  • Lift & Cut

  • 3 scheerhoofden

Super Lift & Cut-scheersysteem met dubbele mesjes

Dubbel-messysteem: het eerste mes tilt de haartjes op, het tweede scheert de haartjes af en zorgt voor een aangename en gladde scheerbeurt.

Voor een gladder scheerresultaat en minder huidirritatie

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

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Recensies

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De mening van onze klanten is nuttig voor iedereen, of het nu een review of een simpele sterbeoordeling.van een product is. Dankzij deze beoordelingen komt u meer te weten over het product en kunt u gemakkelijker een aankoopbeslissing nemen. Elke klant die een product online of in de winkel heeft gekocht, kan een beoordeling achterlaten

4.2

van 5

5

Reviews & awards

80%

beveelt dit product aan

2
1

30/09/2010

España

España

Precio y plazo

Este producto en mi ciudad lo hay solo en 2 ó 3 sítios mas caro y no en stock. En este caso la tienda online es mas rápida y económica que la compra tradicional. Buena experiencia.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor HQ177/40 cabezales de afeitado

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor HQ177/40 cabezales de afeitado

04/08/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

excellent!!

had my philishave for about 3years & the symbol came up on the shaver to say change the heads which i have done & the shaving is so much quicker & less irritating! also a smoother shave the only problem is that the symbol is still on the shaver saying to change the heads ???? not botherd though glad i changed them as i am getting a much better shave !

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor HQ177/40 shaving heads

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor HQ177/40 shaving heads

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great heads, just a shame they go blunt quick( @3 months for me)

Great heads, just a shame they go blunt quick( @3 months for me)

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor HQ177/40 shaving heads

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor HQ177/40 shaving heads

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