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Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper

HC7460/13

4.3

| (4) Reviews & awards | 100% beveelt dit product aan

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4.3

van 5

4

Reviews & awards

100%

beveelt dit product aan

3
2
1

20/11/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

So simple to use

Superb. Simple to use . Accurate. Just think of the cut in mm and you will have no difficulties. Powerful cutter. Quick charging . Easy to clean.

Voordelen

So simply and so effective.

Nadelen

None

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper

Datum gebruik 2018-10-20

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper

Datum gebruik 2018-10-20

22/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good Upgrade

I bought this clipper as a replacement for my previous Philips clipper as the combe attachment for it had broken. Since receiving the new clippers I have used them on 2 occasions and I have been generally happy with it. It will take me some time to get used to holding it as it is bigger than my previous one. I especially like the motorised cutting height selection function as it makes it very easy to choose the cutting grade you want and it doesn't change whilst using the clippers. Also, I like how long the battery charge has lasted as since the initial charge I have used it for a total of about 50 minutes and I have not had to charge it yet and they were on standby for over a week between the two times I used the clippers. So overall I am very happy with this purchase.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper

22/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Geverifieerde koper

Good Upgrade

I bought this clipper as a replacement for my previous Philips clipper as the combe attachment for it had broken. Since receiving the new clippers I have used them on 2 occasions and I have been generally happy with it. It will take me some time to get used to holding it as it is bigger than my previous one. I especially like the motorised cutting height selection function as it makes it very easy to choose the cutting grade you want and it doesn't change whilst using the clippers. Also, I like how long the battery charge has lasted as since the initial charge I have used it for a total of about 50 minutes and I have not had to charge it yet and they were on standby for over a week between the two times I used the clippers. So overall I am very happy with this purchase.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper

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