Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
4.3
van 5
4
Reviews & awards
100%
beveelt dit product aan
Ntragain
20/11/2019
United Kingdom
So simple to use
Superb. Simple to use . Accurate. Just think of the cut in mm and you will have no difficulties. Powerful cutter. Quick charging . Easy to clean.
Voordelen
So simply and so effective.
Nadelen
None
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper
Datum gebruik 2018-10-20
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper
Datum gebruik 2018-10-20
VDjumpah
22/06/2019
United Kingdom
Good Upgrade
I bought this clipper as a replacement for my previous Philips clipper as the combe attachment for it had broken. Since receiving the new clippers I have used them on 2 occasions and I have been generally happy with it. It will take me some time to get used to holding it as it is bigger than my previous one. I especially like the motorised cutting height selection function as it makes it very easy to choose the cutting grade you want and it doesn't change whilst using the clippers. Also, I like how long the battery charge has lasted as since the initial charge I have used it for a total of about 50 minutes and I have not had to charge it yet and they were on standby for over a week between the two times I used the clippers. So overall I am very happy with this purchase.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper
VDjumpah
22/06/2019
United Kingdom
Geverifieerde koper
Good Upgrade
I bought this clipper as a replacement for my previous Philips clipper as the combe attachment for it had broken. Since receiving the new clippers I have used them on 2 occasions and I have been generally happy with it. It will take me some time to get used to holding it as it is bigger than my previous one. I especially like the motorised cutting height selection function as it makes it very easy to choose the cutting grade you want and it doesn't change whilst using the clippers. Also, I like how long the battery charge has lasted as since the initial charge I have used it for a total of about 50 minutes and I have not had to charge it yet and they were on standby for over a week between the two times I used the clippers. So overall I am very happy with this purchase.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper