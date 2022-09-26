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  • Kraakhelder en puur drinkwater
  • Kraakhelder en puur drinkwater
  • Kraakhelder en puur drinkwater
  • Kraakhelder en puur drinkwater
  • Kraakhelder en puur drinkwater
  • Kraakhelder en puur drinkwater
  • Kraakhelder en puur drinkwater
  • Kraakhelder en puur drinkwater
  • Kraakhelder en puur drinkwater
  • Kraakhelder en puur drinkwater
  • Kraakhelder en puur drinkwater
  • Kraakhelder en puur drinkwater
  • Kraakhelder en puur drinkwater
  • Kraakhelder en puur drinkwater

Niet meer leverbaar

On-tap filtratie

AWP3704/10

3.5
| (2) Reviews & awards
Kraakhelder en puur drinkwater
Geniet van kraakhelder en puur drinkwater elke keer als u de kraan opendraait. Het Philips X-Guard microfiltratiesysteem vermindert tot 99% van chloor en onzuiverheden die de smaak aantasten. Dankzij eenvoudige installatie met slechts één klik bevestigt u het binnen enkele seconden aan uw kraan.
Bekijk alle voordelen

direct uit de kraan

Kraakhelder en puur drinkwater

  • X-Guard

Schakel eenvoudig tussen verschillende modi

Gefilterd stromend water is geschikt voor drinken en koken, terwijl ongefilterde stroom en ongefilterde douchemodi geschikt zijn voor het wassen van vaat en andere reinigingsdoeleinden.

Snel draai-ontwerp voor eenvoudige vervanging van het filter

Vervang het oude filter moeiteloos door een nieuw filter met een eenvoudige draai.

De timer herinnert u eraan wanneer u het filter moet vervangen

De timer herinnert u eraan wanneer u het filter moet vervangen voor het beste resultaat.

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

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Recensies

Deze beoordelingen worden beheerd door Bazaarvoice en voldoen aan het Bazaarvoice Authenticiteitsbeleid, dat wordt ondersteund door antifraudetechnologie en menselijke analyse. Ga voor meer informatie naar
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3.5

van 5

2

Reviews & awards

4
3
1

26/09/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Geverifieerde koper

Excellent product

Excellent piece of equipment, clean fresh filtered water, saves pounds on buying bottles, already recommended to family and friends

Voordelen

Easy to install and use

Nadelen

None

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor AWP3704 On-tap filtration

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor AWP3704 On-tap filtration

12/05/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Worked great for a few months then broke

Is really easy to install and so convenient having the filter on the end of the tap. The 3 jet options is great as well. However… After about 3 months of normal use the tap now leaks badly. When we run filtered water water also comes out the tap water jet. I have changed the filter and cleaned the tap incase there was limescale but it still leaks. I have tried to contact Philips for a fix but they won’t reply. Really bad customer service, I have emailed them twice, and tried to contact them on Amazon.

Voordelen

Easy to install, convenient as the filter is on the tap

Nadelen

Broke after a couple of months

Deze review is gemaakt voor AWP3704 On-tap filtration

Deze review is gemaakt voor AWP3704 On-tap filtration

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