Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
AWP3704/10
X-Guard
Gefilterd stromend water is geschikt voor drinken en koken, terwijl ongefilterde stroom en ongefilterde douchemodi geschikt zijn voor het wassen van vaat en andere reinigingsdoeleinden.
Vervang het oude filter moeiteloos door een nieuw filter met een eenvoudige draai.
De timer herinnert u eraan wanneer u het filter moet vervangen voor het beste resultaat.
3.5
van 5
2
Reviews & awards
Grafton
26/09/2022
United Kingdom
Geverifieerde koper
Excellent product
Excellent piece of equipment, clean fresh filtered water, saves pounds on buying bottles, already recommended to family and friends
Voordelen
Easy to install and use
Nadelen
None
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor AWP3704 On-tap filtration
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor AWP3704 On-tap filtration
Green55555
12/05/2022
United Kingdom
Worked great for a few months then broke
Is really easy to install and so convenient having the filter on the end of the tap. The 3 jet options is great as well. However… After about 3 months of normal use the tap now leaks badly. When we run filtered water water also comes out the tap water jet. I have changed the filter and cleaned the tap incase there was limescale but it still leaks. I have tried to contact Philips for a fix but they won’t reply. Really bad customer service, I have emailed them twice, and tried to contact them on Amazon.
Voordelen
Easy to install, convenient as the filter is on the tap
Nadelen
Broke after a couple of months
Deze review is gemaakt voor AWP3704 On-tap filtration
Deze review is gemaakt voor AWP3704 On-tap filtration