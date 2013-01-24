Startpagina
    LED Headlight Bulbs

    LED
    Koplampen

      Philips autoverlichting, de ultieme keuze voor op weg

      • Innovatieleider in autoverlichting sinds 1914
      • Uitvinder van de Xenon HID-lamp
      • De keuze van grote autofabrikanten
      • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
      • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
      • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
      Ultinon Essential LED
       

      Tot 6500 K
      Ultinon Essential LED
      Beschikbaar als:

      LED-HL [H1], [H3], [H4], [H7], [HB3/4], [H11], [HIR2]​

      LED-FL [H8/H11/H16]​

      Ultinon Pro5000 LED
       

      Tot 160% helderder licht*
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED
      Beschikbaar als:

      LED-HL [H1], [H3], [H4], [H7], [HB3/4], [H11], [HIR2]​

      LED-FL [H8/H11/H16]​

      Ultinon Pro9000 LED
       

      Tot 250% helderder licht*
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED
      Beschikbaar als:

      LED-HL [H1], [H3], [H4], [H7], [HB3/4], [H11], [HIR2]​

      LED-FL [H8/H11/H16]​

      Ultinon Essential LED Lichtkleur
      Ultinon Essential LED Lichtbundel Prestaties
      Ultinon Essential LED Levensduur
      Ultinon Essential LED
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED Lichtkleur
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED Lichtbundel Prestaties
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED Levensduur
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED Lichtkleur
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED Lichtbundel Prestaties
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED Levensduur
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED

       

      Afbeeldingen alleen bedoeld als illustratie.

      *Vergeleken met de minimale wettelijke standaard voor halogeenlampen. Tot +200% voor de typen X-tremeUltinon LED-HL [≈HB3/HB4], [≈H1], [≈H11] en LED-HL [≈HIR2]

      ** LED-H1[H1] binnenkort

      ontkenning
      Het is uw eigen verantwoordelijkheid dat het gebruik van LED-retrofitlampen in overeenstemming is met de locale wetgeving.

      De juiste lamp voor uw auto

      Selectiehulp

      Ondersteuning bij autoproducten

      Ondersteuning bij autoproducten

      Hebt u vervangende Philips-koplampen nodig voor uw auto?
      Verkoopadressen

      Verkoopadressen

      Koop Philips Automotive-producten online of in een winkel bij u in de buurt
      Artikelen over auto's

      Artikelen over auto's

      Meer informatie over Philips autoverlichtingstechnologieën, innovaties en oplossingen via onze artikelen
