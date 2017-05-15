  • Philips Shop voordelen:

  • 30 Gratis retourneren

  • Gratis verzending vanaf €20,-

Zoektermen

1
0

Winkelwagen

Er bevinden zich momenteel geen artikelen in uw winkelmandje.

    Xenon

    Koplampen

      Philips autoverlichting, de ultieme keuze voor op weg

      • Innovatieleider in autoverlichting sinds 1914
      • Uitvinder van de Xenon HID-lamp
      • De keuze van grote autofabrikanten
      • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
      • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
      • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
      • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
      • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
      • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
      • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
      • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
      • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
      Icon

      X-tremeVision Gen2
       

      Tot 150% meer zicht**
      X-tremeVision Gen2
      Verkrijgbaar als:
      D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S
      Naar catalogus

      WhiteVision Gen2
       

      Homogeen wit LED-effect
      WhiteVision Gen2
      Verkrijgbaar als:
      D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S
      Naar catalogus

      Vision
       

      Ideaal als vervanging
      Vision
      Verkrijgbaar als:
      D1S, D1R, D2S, D2R, D3S, D3R, D4S, D4R, D5S, D8S
      Naar catalogus
      X-tremeVision Gen2 Lichtkleur
      X-tremeVision Gen2 Lichtbundel prestaties
      X-tremeVision Gen2
      WhiteVision Gen2 Lichtkleur
      WhiteVision Gen2 Lichtbundel prestaties
      WhiteVision Gen2
      Vision Lichtkleur
      Vision Lichtbundel prestaties
      Vision


      Afbeeldingen alleen bedoeld als illustratie

      * Kleurtemperatuur: "Tot"; Lichtbundelprestaties: Vergeleken met de minimale wettelijke norm (behalve voor D2R die 20% meer zicht geeft).

      ** Vergeleken met de minimale wettelijke norm (behalve voor D2R die 20% meer zicht geeft).

      De juiste lamp voor uw auto

      Naar de selectiehulp
      Selector Tool

      Meer ontdekken

      Ondersteuning bij autoproducten

      Ondersteuning bij autoproducten

      Hebt u vervangende Philips koplampen nodig voor uw auto?
      Philips Verkoopadressen

      Verkoopadressen

      Koop Philips Automotive producten online of in een winkel bij u in de buurt
      Artikelen over auto's

      Artikelen over auto's

      Meer informatie over Philips autoverlichtingstechnologieën, innovaties en oplossingen via onze artikelen

      Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

      Ik begrijp het
      Terug naar boven

      U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.