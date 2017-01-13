  • Philips Shop voordelen:

    LED
    Koplampen

      Philips autoverlichting, de ultieme keuze voor op weg

      • Innovatieleider in autoverlichting sinds 1914
      • Uitvinder van de Xenon HID-lamp
      • De keuze van grote autofabrikanten
      Ultinon Essential LED
       

      Tot 6500 K
      Ultinon Essential LED
      Beschikbaar als:

      LED-HL [H1], [H3], [H4], [H7], [HB3/4], [H11], [HIR2]​

      LED-FL [H8/H11/H16]​
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED
       

      Tot 160% helderder licht*
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED
      Beschikbaar als:

      LED-HL [H1], [H3], [H4], [H7], [HB3/4], [H11], [HIR2]​

      LED-FL [H8/H11/H16]​
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED
       

      Tot 250% helderder licht*
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED
      Beschikbaar als:

      LED-HL [H1], [H3], [H4], [H7], [HB3/4], [H11], [HIR2]​

      LED-FL [H8/H11/H16]​
      Ultinon Essential LED Lichtkleur
      Ultinon Essential LED Lichtbundel Prestaties
      Ultinon Essential LED Levensduur
      Ultinon Essential LED
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED Lichtkleur
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED Lichtbundel Prestaties
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED Levensduur
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED Lichtkleur
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED Lichtbundel Prestaties
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED Levensduur
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED

       

      Afbeeldingen alleen bedoeld als illustratie.

      *Vergeleken met de minimale wettelijke standaard voor halogeenlampen. Tot +200% voor de typen X-tremeUltinon LED-HL [≈HB3/HB4], [≈H1], [≈H11] en LED-HL [≈HIR2]

      ** LED-H1[H1] binnenkort
      Het is uw eigen verantwoordelijkheid dat het gebruik van LED-retrofitlampen in overeenstemming is met de locale wetgeving.

      De juiste lamp voor uw auto

      Hebt u vervangende Philips koplampen nodig voor uw auto?
      Koop Philips Automotive producten online of in een winkel bij u in de buurt
