    Producten
    Halogeen

    Halogeen

    Koplampen

    Philips autoverlichting, de ultieme keuze voor op weg

    • Innovatieleider in autoverlichting sinds 1914
    • Uitvinder van de Xenon HID-lamp
    • De keuze van grote autofabrikanten
    Icon

    RacingVision GT200
     

    Tot 200% helderder licht*
    RacingVision GT200
    Verkrijgbaar als:
    H4, H7
    Naar catalogus

    WhiteVision ultra
     

    Strakke, onweerstaanbare look
    WhiteVision ultra
    Verkrijgbaar als:
    H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2
    Naar catalogus

    VisionPlus
     

    Tot 60% meer zicht*
    VisionPlus
    Verkrijgbaar als:
    H1, H4, H7
    Naar catalogus
    Vision
     

    Tot 30% meer zicht*
    Vision
    Verkrijgbaar als:
    H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3, HB4, H11
    Naar catalogus

    X-tremeVision Pro150
     

    Tot 150% helderder licht*
    X-tremeVision Pro150
    Verkrijgbaar als:
    H1, H4, H7, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2
    Naar catalogus

    LongLife EcoVision
     

    Langere levensduur, minder vaak vervangen
    LongLife EcoVision
    Verkrijgbaar als:
    H1, H3, H4, H7, H11
    Naar catalogus
    Afbeeldingen alleen bedoeld als illustratie.

    * Vergeleken met de minimale wettelijke norm

    ** Levensduur verschilt per type, alleen indicatie voor H7

    *** 10 G is van toepassing op H4 en H7

    **** Beperkte levensduur

    Meer ontdekken

    Ondersteuning bij autoproducten

    Ondersteuning bij autoproducten

    Hebt u vervangende Philips-koplampen nodig voor uw auto?
    Verkoopadressen

    Verkoopadressen

    Koop Philips Automotive-producten online of in een winkel bij u in de buurt
    Artikelen over auto's

    Artikelen over auto's

    Meer informatie over Philips autoverlichtingstechnologieën, innovaties en oplossingen via onze artikelen
