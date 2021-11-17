Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
TAT5505BK/00
8 mm drivers/gesloten achterkant
Actieve ruisonderdrukking
Zwart
Bluetooth®
Deze True Wireless hoofdtelefoon ziet er niet alleen geweldig uit, maar zorgt er ook voor dat u uw muziek beter hoort terwijl u onderweg bent. Hybride actieve ruisonderdrukking vermindert externe ruis, zodat er minder stoorzenders tussen u en uw muziek zitten. Met de bewustzijnsmodus kunt u de buitenwereld weer toelaten.
Verbeter het basgeluid. Verminder hoge tonen. Met de Philips Headphones-app hebt u de controle over de muziek waar u naar luistert. Pas het niveau zelf aan of kies een vooraf ingestelde geluidsstijl. U kunt ook met één tik schakelen tussen vooraf ingestelde ANC-modi.
Twee microfoons in elk oordopje luisteren naar het geluid van uw stem, waarbij ruis uit uw omgeving wordt verminderd. Als u zich op een stillere plaats bevindt en geen ruis hoeft te blokkeren tijdens het spreken, kunt u in de monomodus ook één oordopje gebruiken om te praten.
1.4
van 5
10
Reviews & awards
Scary Clare
17/11/2021
United Kingdom
Excellent for sensory issues
These are excellent for sensory issues as I am autistic and have ADHD. Having the options to switch between the different modes is handy too. My only complaint is with the instructions as it doesn't make it clear you need to take the earbuds out and turn them on to connect them to Bluetooth. It only shows to open the case. I only worked it out by looking at a YouTube review for a similar pair and it showed pushing the button on them to turn them on. I spent hours trying to get it to work and got really frustrated.
Voordelen
Compact and they actually stay in my ears
Nadelen
The buttons are a bit sensitive and switch with my hair touching them.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor 5000 series TAT5505BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor 5000 series TAT5505BK In-ear true wireless headphones
sasjan
31/12/2023
Deutschland
Ohrhörer sind super, App nicht nutzbar
Ich habe die Ohrhörer zu Weihnachten bekommen. Die Kopplung mit meinen Geräten funktionierte problemlos. Dann wollte ich die App installieren, sofort kam die Meldung: App ist nicht mit Handy kompatibel. Das Handy ist ein Samsung A13, eins der meist verkauften Handys auf der Welt. Es wurde gerade aktualisiert. Leider sind die Kopfhörer so nur begrenzt nutzbar, bzw.weis ich nicht welche Möglichkeiten die Kopfhörer noch bieten.
Voordelen
Hardware super
Nadelen
Software nicht nutzbar
Deze review is gemaakt voor 5000 series TAT5505BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer
Deze review is gemaakt voor 5000 series TAT5505BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer
Skalpell
07/06/2022
Deutschland
Geverifieerde koper
nicht benutzbar
Nach einmaligem Austasch auch das Austauschgerät zurückgegeben. Ein Kopfhörer ließ sich nicht laden. Austauschgerät zeigte keine Bluetooth Kopplungsfunktion. Rest war nicht möglich.
Deze review is gemaakt voor 5000 series TAT5505BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer
Deze review is gemaakt voor 5000 series TAT5505BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer