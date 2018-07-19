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  • Zeer nauwkeurige geluidsweergave
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  • Zeer nauwkeurige geluidsweergave
  • Zeer nauwkeurige geluidsweergave
  • Zeer nauwkeurige geluidsweergave
  • Zeer nauwkeurige geluidsweergave
  • Zeer nauwkeurige geluidsweergave
  • Zeer nauwkeurige geluidsweergave
  • Zeer nauwkeurige geluidsweergave
  • Zeer nauwkeurige geluidsweergave
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  • Zeer nauwkeurige geluidsweergave
  • Zeer nauwkeurige geluidsweergave
  • Zeer nauwkeurige geluidsweergave
  • Zeer nauwkeurige geluidsweergave
  • Zeer nauwkeurige geluidsweergave
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HiFi-stereohoofdtelefoon

SHP9500/00

4.8
| (4) Reviews & awards | 100% beveelt dit product aan
Zeer nauwkeurige geluidsweergave
Geniet van een authentieke luisterervaring in stijl. Gemaakt voor bijzonder goede prestaties dankzij de open achterkant en de zeer nauwkeurige luidsprekerdrivers van 50 mm.
Bekijk alle voordelen

Zeer nauwkeurige geluidsweergave

  • Voor over het oor

  • Zwart

50 mm neodymium-drivers bieden het volledige geluidsspectrum

50 mm neodymium-drivers bieden het volledige geluidsspectrum

50 mm neodymium-luidsprekerdrivers bieden superieur HiFi-geluid.

Ademend oorkussen voor langer draagcomfort.

Ademend oorkussen voor langer draagcomfort.

Luxueuze ademende oorkussens verdelen druk en warmte voor langer draagcomfort.

Comfortabel dubbellaags hoofdbandkussen

Comfortabel dubbellaags hoofdbandkussen

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

Vind veelgestelde vragen, gebruikershandleidingen, veiligheidsinformatie en tips

Recensies

Deze beoordelingen worden beheerd door Bazaarvoice en voldoen aan het Bazaarvoice Authenticiteitsbeleid, dat wordt ondersteund door antifraudetechnologie en menselijke analyse. Ga voor meer informatie naar
De mening van onze klanten is nuttig voor iedereen, of het nu een review of een simpele sterbeoordeling.van een product is. Dankzij deze beoordelingen komt u meer te weten over het product en kunt u gemakkelijker een aankoopbeslissing nemen. Elke klant die een product online of in de winkel heeft gekocht, kan een beoordeling achterlaten

4.8

van 5

4

Reviews & awards

100%

beveelt dit product aan

3
2
1

19/07/2018

Nederland

Nederland

Onbeperkt lang luistergenot

Als je 8 uur achtereen met een koptelefoon moet werken en bovendien nog goed geluid wil hebben dat is dit de beste aankoop.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones

11/02/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Superb Headphones

These are totally brilliant. It's a shame that they are a rather difficult to get hold of in the UK. However, I'm so pleased that I was able to purchase mine. The sound quality is brilliant for the reasonable price. They are well balanced i.e. not too much bass, and I do like bass but not overblown and unrealistic. They are very revealing and detailed too. The midrange with voices is terrific and the treble is very detailed. The treble can just be a bit sibilant, but I don't want to overstate that at all. To be fair that does depend to some degree on the recording. The treble tend to be what I would call "sweet" and not harsh. They are very comfortable, but if you move around they will be a bit loose. Therefore. these are not for use whilst active. I listen when sitting down - the best way. The only criticism I have is the cable. It's rather springy and difficult to keep neat. However, It's not difficult to purchase another cable and replace. I will not mark down the headphones for this point because these headphones are so good. Perhaps Philips will start distributing them in the UK...?

Voordelen

Terrific sound quality at a reasonable price. Comfortable.

Nadelen

The sound will be "leaky" for some but they are open-back headphones and this is to be expected.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones

18/01/2017

España

España

MAGNIFICOS AURICULARES

Auriculares magníficos y con un sonido realmente sorprendente, de lo mejor que he escuchado sobre todo por su precio, nada que enviar a otras marcas de superior precio.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones

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