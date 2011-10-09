I really liked this theatre system, the speakers are powerful and slim, they can be fixed to the DVD/audio player or they can stand on their own. The sub-woofer which is wireless is a bit large but does produce a good bass sound, the DVD player is compact and displays a subtle blue circle on the large screen with other information such as track numbers if you are listening to music or playing a DVD, also has USB connection. The down side to this product I found was it is a top loader which makes it awkward to load when it is in a cabinet and delicate as it has broken twice (not through it being knocked about), the other thing is it only plays standard DVD's, not HD or blu-ray.