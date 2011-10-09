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MCD289/58

2.4

| (8) Reviews & awards

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Digitale draadloze actieve subwoofer voor krachtige bas

Digitale draadloze actieve subwoofer voor krachtige bas

De digitale draadloze subwoofer is geoptimaliseerd voor de weergave van basfrequenties. Het resultaat is een krachtige weergave van een rijke bas met zo min mogelijk vervorming.

DVD's, DivX®-bestanden, (S)VCD's, MP3-CD's, WMA-CD's, CD(RW)'s en foto-CD's afspelen

DVD's, DivX®-bestanden, (S)VCD's, MP3-CD's, WMA-CD's, CD(RW)'s en foto-CD's afspelen

De Philips-speler is compatibel met de meeste gangbare DVD- en CD-discs. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) en foto-CD zijn allemaal geschikt voor deze speler. SVCD staat voor "Super VideoCD". De kwaliteit van een SVCD is veel beter dan die van een VCD. Dankzij de hogere resolutie is vooral het beeld veel scherper. Daarnaast kunt u met DivX®-ondersteuning video's met DivX®-indeling bekijken. DivX is een MPEG4-videocompressietechnologie waarmee grote bestanden zoals films, trailers en muziekvideo's kunnen worden opgeslagen op media zoals CD-R/RW's en opneembare DVD's.

Totaal 100 W RMS

Ondersteuning voor dit product

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2.4

van 5

8

Reviews & awards

5
3

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is stylish, sleek and compact.

I really liked this theatre system, the speakers are powerful and slim, they can be fixed to the DVD/audio player or they can stand on their own. The sub-woofer which is wireless is a bit large but does produce a good bass sound, the DVD player is compact and displays a subtle blue circle on the large screen with other information such as track numbers if you are listening to music or playing a DVD, also has USB connection. The down side to this product I found was it is a top loader which makes it awkward to load when it is in a cabinet and delicate as it has broken twice (not through it being knocked about), the other thing is it only plays standard DVD's, not HD or blu-ray.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor MCD289 Micro Theatre

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor MCD289 Micro Theatre

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is stylish, sleek and compact.

I really liked this theatre system, the speakers are powerful and slim, they can be fixed to the DVD/audio player or they can stand on their own. The sub-woofer which is wireless is a bit large but does produce a good bass sound, the DVD player is compact and displays a subtle blue circle on the large screen with other information such as track numbers if you are listening to music or playing a DVD, also has USB connection. The down side to this product I found was it is a top loader which makes it awkward to load when it is in a cabinet and delicate as it has broken twice (not through it being knocked about), the other thing is it only plays standard DVD's, not HD or blu-ray.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor MCD289 Micro Theatre

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor MCD289 Micro Theatre

18/01/2010

España

España

Deze review is gemaakt voor MCD289 Microcine

Deze review is gemaakt voor MCD289 Microcine

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