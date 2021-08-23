Is deze kraanwaterzuiveraar geschikt voor elk type kraan?
Nee, de volgende 5 kraantypen zijn niet geschikt voor deze kraanwaterzuiveraar: 1.Kraan met ovalen stang en schroefdraad 2.Kraan met sproeikop/afneembare kraan 3.Kraan met sensor 4.Vierkante of ovalen opening 5.Kraan zonder schroefdraad met open ronde pijp korter dan 10 mm
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.