      Zeer krachtig


      Neem afscheid van opladers en voedingskabels. Eén USB-C-poort levert tot 90 W aan uw laptop of slimme apparaten, wat voor orde en gemak in uw digitale werkruimte zorgt. Monitoren van Philips zijn getest op compatibiliteit met een groot aantal merken en modellen laptops en telefoons.
      Logo gegevens

      Gegevens

      Razendsnel


      De nieuwste USB 3.2-standaard is 20 keer zo snel als USB 2.0. Dit zorgt voor meer productiviteit omdat uw gegevensoverdrachten nu in een fractie van de tijd die u gewend was zijn voltooid. Een volledige 4K-film kan bijvoorbeeld in minder dan 60 seconden worden overgedragen.
      Logo Ethernet

      Ethernet

      Ethernet RJ45


      Naast de multiport USB-hub bieden we ook een unieke Ethernet-poort (RJ45) voor nog meer gemak.

      Innovatieve connectiviteit met USB-docking
      USB-C banner

      USB-C


      Een enkele USB-C-aansluiting kan uw gebruikerservaring en uw manier van werken echt veranderen. Geen opladers, voedings- en signaalkabels meer. De alles-in-een-oplossing levert tot 90 W aan uw laptop of slimme apparaten en zorgt voor orde op uw digitale werkplek.
      USB-C-monitoren bekijken

      USB-C-producten

      USB Docking banner

      USB-docking


      De beste oplossing, ontworpen voor zakelijk omgevingen en kantoren, is het unieke USB-C-basisstation dat USB-C, RJ45 en DP-out combineert voor extra gemak. Dit vervangt handig alle externe, onhandige, standalone dockingstations, waardoor u geen ongewenste rommel op uw bureau hebt en kunt profiteren van een hoge connectiviteit.
      USB-dockingmonitoren bekijken

      USB-docking producten

      USB Docking Pro banner

      USB Docking Pro


      Voor professionele gebruikers die op zoek zijn naar de meest geavanceerde en uitgebreide oplossing heeft Philips monitors ontworpen die een nog veelzijdigere connectiviteit met universele poortreplicatie mogelijk maken. Ze garanderen een hogere kwaliteit voor voeding, gegevens en audio/video. Bovendien hebben onze Pro-monitoren voorzien HDR, geavanceerde schermen, hoge resoluties en grotere schermformaten voor een hogere productiviteit. 
      Zie USB Docking Pro

      USB Docking Pro producten

      Hybride aansluiting


      Philips-monitoren zijn onderdeel van onze Pro Docking-reeks en bieden ook oplossingen voor gebruikers van laptops die alleen via de traditionele USB-A-aansluiting kunnen worden aangesloten. Hybride monitors bieden een ingebouwd USB-dockingstation dat is uitgerust met DisplayLink-technologie met universele poortreplicatie, zodat gebruikers op kantoor via één dual mesh USB-kabel met type-C- en type-A-aansluiting toegang hebben tot randapparatuur, waaronder toetsenbord, muis en RJ-45 Ethernet-kabel.
      Hybride aansluiting
      Monitoren met hybride aansluiting bekijken

      Producten met hybride aansluiting

