  • Philips Shop voordelen:

  • Gratis retourneren

  • Gratis verzending vanaf €20,-

Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

1
0

Winkelwagen

Er bevinden zich momenteel geen artikelen in uw winkelmandje.

    Shaver Series 9000

    Welkom

    Meer informatie​ over jouw Philips S9000​ scheerapparaat

    Heb je vragen over het gebruik van jouw scheerapparaat of ben je op zoek naar instructievideo’s? Op deze pagina vind je duidelijke video’s, antwoorden op veelgestelde vragen of krijg ondersteuning van ons team.
    S9000-scheerapparaat
    Op deze pagina
    Cirkel vinkje
    Vind meer informatie over jouw scheerapparaat​
    Chevron
    App
    Download de Philips GroomTribe-app
    Chevron
    Registreren

    Registreer jouw product

    + 1 jaar gratis garantie​
    Chevron
    Klantenservice
    Klantenservice
    Chevron
    Aan de slag

    Zo haal je alles uit jouw scheerapparaat​

    1. Hoe gebruik ik het S9000-scheerapparaat?
    Uw S9000-scheerapparaat gebruiken
    2. Hoe werkt de navigatie van het S9000-scheerapparaat en wat betekenen alle pictogrammen en lampjes?​
    Navigatie, pictogrammen en lampjes op het S9000-scheerapparaat
    3. Hoe maak ik verbinding en gebruik ik de Philips GroomTribe-app?​
    Verbinding maken en de GroomTribe-app gebruiken
    4. Hoe reinig ik het S9000-scheerapparaat?​
    Uw S9000-scheerapparaat reinigen
    5. Hoe vervang ik de scheerkoppen van het S9000-scheerapparaat?
    De scheerhoofden van het S9000-scheerapparaat verwijderen
    Meer weergeven
    4. Hoe reinig ik het S9000-scheerapparaat?​
    Uw S9000-scheerapparaat reinigen
    5. Hoe vervang ik de scheerkoppen van het S9000-scheerapparaat?​
    De scheerhoofden van het S9000-scheerapparaat verwijderen

    Personalisering via app

    Verbeter je ​ scheerroutine met de Philips GroomTribe-app


    Jouw scheergegevens blijven altijd gesynchroniseerd. Persoonlijke begeleiding met intelligente functies altijd bij de hand.
    Vinkje
    Realtime scheeradvies
    Vinkje
    Persoonlijke begeleiding om huidproblemen op te lossen​
    Vinkje
    Tips en tricks op basis van jouw persoonlijke behoeften
    Vinkje
    Instructies voor het reinigen en het vervangen van cartridges
    App Store
    Google store
    QR-code

    Registreer jouw product

    Registreer je scheerapparaat en krijg 1 jaar extra garantie

    Meld je aan om op de hoogte te blijven van o.a. nieuwe Philips producten en registreer jouw product binnen 90 dagen na aankoop.​
    Garantie
    2 + 1 garantie
    Inspiratie
    Inspiratie en tips
    Nu registreren
    Stap 1: Maak een persoonlijk account
    Stap 2: Registreer je scheerapparaat. Zodra je jouw product hebt geregistreerd, ontvang je een bevestigingsmail met de verlengde garantie.
    Registreer jouw product

    Registreer je scheerapparaat en krijg 1 jaar extra garantie

    Meld je aan om op de hoogte te blijven van o.a. nieuwe Philips producten en registreer jouw product binnen 90 dagen na aankoop.
    Garantie
    2 + 1 garantie
    Inspiratie
    Inspiratie en tips
    Nu registreren
    Stap 1: Maak een persoonlijk account
    Stap 2: Registreer je scheerapparaat. Zodra je jouw product hebt geregistreerd, ontvang je een bevestigingsmail met de verlengde garantie

    Klantenservice

    Wij helpen je graag als je ons nodig hebt
    Klantenservice

    Hoe kunnen we je helpen?

    Veelgestelde vragen

    Ik heb een andere vraag

    Gebruiksaanwijzing en documentatie

    Contact
    Neem contact met ons op
    Garantie
    Garantie

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand
    Terug naar boven

    Betalen

    Wij accepteren de volgende betaalmethoden:
    Meer informatie over betalen met iDEAL
    Meer informatie over betalen met PayPal
    Meer informatie over betalen met Visa
    Meer informatie over betalen met Mastercard
    Meer informatie over betalen met Klarna

    Snelkoppelingen

    Veelgestelde vragen
    Abonneer en bespaar
    Bestelling zoeken
    Retourneren
    Over Philips
    Algemene voorwaarden

    U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.