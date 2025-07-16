This is my second pair, i used the shp 2000 but unfortunately broke those. I must say the build quality is good and the sponges are easy to take off and clean. The volume control is flimsy, failed after ~2 yrs of intense use so decided to bypass it completly, im a lot happier now. I bought 1 more pair just in case this will fail but ended up gifting it to my father, he is also happy with it and didnt break it (yet). Overall best quality to price ratio in all headsets i used or tried since the 1990's.