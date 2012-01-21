ProductenPhilips ondersteuning

Betaal later met Klarna

Registreer en krijg €10,- korting

Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-

30 dagen retourgarantie

  • Alternatieve productfoto
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • 'Emotional benefit'-foto
  • Alternatieve productfoto
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • 'Emotional benefit'-foto

Niet meer leverbaar

Philips AventVIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System

SCF610/05

4

| (3) Reviews & awards | 100% beveelt dit product aan

Bekijk alle voordelen

Compatibele producten

Sterilisator voor babyflessen

Sterilisator voor babyflessen

SCF291/01

Sterilisator

Sterilisator

SCF293/01

Sterilisator

Sterilisator

SCF293/02

Magnetronsterilisatorzakken

Magnetronsterilisatorzakken

SCF297/05

Makkelijk in te delen

Makkelijk in te delen

Het is gemakkelijk om de datum en inhoud op de beker te noteren

Voor gebruik in koelkast/vriezer

Philips Avent-bekers kunnen in de koelkast of vriezer worden bewaard en zijn vaatwasmachinebestendig

Lekvrij schroefsysteem

Lekvrij schroefsysteem

Veilig bewaren en vervoeren

Ondersteuning voor dit product

Vind veelgestelde vragen, gebruikershandleidingen, veiligheidsinformatie en tips

Recensies

Deze beoordelingen worden beheerd door Bazaarvoice en voldoen aan het Bazaarvoice Authenticiteitsbeleid, dat wordt ondersteund door antifraudetechnologie en menselijke analyse. Ga voor meer informatie naar
De mening van onze klanten is nuttig voor iedereen, of het nu een review of een simpele sterbeoordeling.van een product is. Dankzij deze beoordelingen komt u meer te weten over het product en kunt u gemakkelijker een aankoopbeslissing nemen. Elke klant die een product online of in de winkel heeft gekocht, kan een beoordeling achterlaten

4.0

van 5

3

Reviews & awards

100%

beveelt dit product aan

2
1

21/01/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Phillips Avent Via Feeding System

I really like this product it is easier for me to carry around three or four of these when I take the baby out. It is so easy just to attach a teat and bottle cover to it rather than transferring it to another bottle. Especially when I have expressed milk in there and have no other clean bottles. Only wish that Phillips Avent would also sell the via screw caps just as they do the flat via lids.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good product

This product is brilliant and easy to use and a brilliant design

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System

30/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good idea, but less easy to use

The cup came off whilst using the breast pump, so less easy to use than a bottle, but would be a good idea to store milk in long term

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System

Meld u aan voor de Philips-nieuwsbrief voor exclusieve aanbiedingen

  • Registreer en krijg €10,- korting
  • Vroege toegang tot exclusieve aanbiedingen en meer!
  • Hoor als eerste alles over nieuwe producten en kortingen

Ik ontvang graag promotionele berichten - op basis van mijn voorkeuren en gedrag - over producten, diensten, evenementen en aanbiedingen van Philips. Ik kan me op elk gewenst moment eenvoudig afmelden.

  • Registreer en krijg €10,- korting
  • Vroege toegang tot exclusieve aanbiedingen en meer!
  • Hoor als eerste alles over nieuwe producten en kortingen