Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
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4.0
van 5
3
Reviews & awards
100%
beveelt dit product aan
Elyssia31
21/01/2012
United Kingdom
Phillips Avent Via Feeding System
I really like this product it is easier for me to carry around three or four of these when I take the baby out. It is so easy just to attach a teat and bottle cover to it rather than transferring it to another bottle. Especially when I have expressed milk in there and have no other clean bottles. Only wish that Phillips Avent would also sell the via screw caps just as they do the flat via lids.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System
Linsey28
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Good product
This product is brilliant and easy to use and a brilliant design
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System
Szbovb
30/07/2012
United Kingdom
Good idea, but less easy to use
The cup came off whilst using the breast pump, so less easy to use than a bottle, but would be a good idea to store milk in long term
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System