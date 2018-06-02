Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
HC5440/83
4.0
van 5
8
Reviews & awards
Psya
02/06/2018
United Kingdom
Portable, convenient, quality clipper
Philips Hairclipper series 5000 Hair clipper HC5440/83 is an excellently designed product, cordless, rechargeable, adjustable cutting plate, makes trimming such an easy thing to do. Use for your beard and hair with equal results. It's Lightweight and comfortable in the hand a vast improvement on the old corded clippers.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper
Spitfire15
03/04/2018
United Kingdom
Geverifieerde koper
Good product
Product light and simple to use. Would recommend this product as one off the best on the market.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper
renegade1991
03/04/2018
United Kingdom
Good product
Product light and simple to use. Would recommend this product as one off the best on the market.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper