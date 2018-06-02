Even with the turbo on and the mains lead attached it still doesn't cut well. my old clippers would cut in one pass, these need about 3-4 passes. The grade changer is in a place where your hand goes so changing the grade by mistake will happen a lot. The grade limiters are so weak that they flex with the slightest pressure meaning a very very uneven cut. The blades will get clogged up about 2-4 times per hair cut resulting in constant removal and cleaning of them. I have used this product for about a year and it is awful!