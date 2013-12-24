The unit is a very good looking one. White shell and black cloth over speakers . The unit can house iPhone 5 or the correct version of iPad. I can't talk about iPad but the phone sits well. The sound is really loud if you want it. It's also a little boomy. I had to tinker with my phone setting to take a little bass off. The best feature is the Bluetooth button press it and it detects your phone and starts playing music. Also the remote all be it small at least has a bit of weight to it which I think I'd a good thing . I've give it four stars. But would call it. 9/10