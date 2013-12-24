Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
DS8300/10
Vul uw huis draadloos met verbluffend geluid
De DS8300 docking-luidspreker tovert verbluffend geluid uit uw iPod/iPhone/iPad via de Lightning-aansluiting. Beleef uw muziek, games en video's nog intenser. Met Bluetooth-streaming geniet u overal in de kamer van geweldig geluid.
Bluetooth®
met Lightning-aansluiting
voor iPod/iPhone/iPad
30 W
Bluetooth is een draadloze communicatietechnologie met een kort bereik, die zowel robuust als energiezuinig is. De technologie maakt een eenvoudige draadloze verbinding mogelijk met iPod/iPhone/iPad en andere Bluetooth-apparaten, zoals smartphones, tablets of zelfs laptops. Zo luistert u eenvoudig en draadloos naar uw favoriete muziek en krijgt u prachtig geluid van video's of games via deze luidspreker.
Met de audio-in-connectiviteit kunt u muziekbestanden direct vanaf draagbare mediaspelers afspelen. Zo kunt u genieten van uw favoriete muziek in de superieure geluidskwaliteit die het audiosysteem levert. De audio-ingang is bovendien zeer handig omdat u uw draagbare MP3-speler alleen maar op het audiosysteem hoeft aan te sluiten.
Geniet van uw favoriete muziek terwijl u uw iPod/iPhone/iPad oplaadt via de nieuwe Lightning-aansluiting! Dock uw apparaat rechtstreeks op de luidspreker om uw uitgekozen melodieën in uitmuntend geluid af te spelen. Het apparaat wordt ook snel opgeladen terwijl u muziek afspeelt, zodat u zich geen zorgen meer hoeft te maken over een lege batterij.
3.3
van 5
4
Reviews & awards
VardanP
24/12/2013
España
Philips Altavoz
ME GUSTA COMO SUENA, SU DISEÑO Y CALIDAD, LO ÚNICO QUE ME HA LLEVADO TIEMPO DE ACOSTUMBRARME DE MANEJARLO ES SU MANDO...
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor DS8300 Altavoz base con Bluetooth®
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor DS8300 Altavoz base con Bluetooth®
Ldc7080
11/08/2013
United Kingdom
Bit boomy, sometimes fidley to dock phone
The unit is a very good looking one. White shell and black cloth over speakers . The unit can house iPhone 5 or the correct version of iPad. I can't talk about iPad but the phone sits well. The sound is really loud if you want it. It's also a little boomy. I had to tinker with my phone setting to take a little bass off. The best feature is the Bluetooth button press it and it detects your phone and starts playing music. Also the remote all be it small at least has a bit of weight to it which I think I'd a good thing . I've give it four stars. But would call it. 9/10
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor DS8300 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor DS8300 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Tomv88
25/11/2019
United Kingdom
Good while it lasted
Got this as a wedding present. Great sound but stopped working after about 4 years of infrequent use. Shame. Went for Philips because we thought we'd have it for life. Sadly, we have stuff in our freezer that has outlived it.
Voordelen
Great sound and bass
Nadelen
Not built to last
Deze review is gemaakt voor DS8300 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Datum gebruik 2017-11-25
Deze review is gemaakt voor DS8300 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Datum gebruik 2017-11-25