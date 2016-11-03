EN
NL

Search terms

Museum
news masthead

News

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Practical information

Practical information
Press & media
House rules
Museum café
Museum shop

Philips Museum
Emmasingel 31
5611 AZ Eindhoven


General reception Philips Museum:
+31 (0)40 235 90 30
[email protected]

Bookings and Sales:
+31 (0)6 - 29 12 30 86
[email protected]
 

Press:
+31 (0)6 81 09 07 68
[email protected]

Accessibility 

The Philips Museum is easily accessible for visitors with disabilities. There is an accessible toilet, and we have an elevator. Assistance dogs are allowed if needed. A wheelchair is also available; please reserve it in advance by calling +31 (0)40 235 90 30.
 

Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP)
To donate old Philips products, you can contact the Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP) via www.philips-historische-producten.nl or email [email protected].

You can also donate historical photos, letters, documents, and brochures related to Philips to our museum.

philips logo

Philips Museum

Nederlandse Website
English Website
Deutsche Webseite

© Koninklijke Philips N.V. - All rights reserved.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.