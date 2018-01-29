At Museum Kids Factory, children learn more about technology through play. Museum Kids Factory is a craft workshop for children. Children get to work and learn about mechanics and (for older children) simple electronics. The younger children (ages 6 and 7) get to work with various materials and glue gun. The older children (ages 8 to 12) may also solder, use the saw and drill. Who is Museum Kids Factory for? The workshop is suitable for children ages 6 to 12. Some tools, especially the soldering table, are only accessible to older children (8 years and older). When is Museum Kids Factory? There is a set start time and the activity lasts 1.5 hours. Book soon, as there are only 5 places per start time available. 25 - 31 July

8 - 14 August

What does Museum Kids Factory cost? Child: museum ticket + 4 euro Accompanying adult: museum ticket only*. * Free for museum card holder and Philips employee How do I book tickets for Museum Kids Factory? Book Museum Kids Factory tickets online, only for kids, at the desired time. Accompanying adults do not need a reservation for Museum Kids Factory, only a regular museum ticket.

A few house rules The children craft as independently as possible

Supervision by museum volunteers is available.

The accompanying adult remains responsible for the welfare of the children. One adult supervisor must be present per group of children.

If a group of children has more than one supervisor, we may request "extra" adults to leave the workshop when it is busy.