At Museum Kids Factory, children learn more about technology through play. Museum Kids Factory is a craft workshop for children. Children get to work and learn about mechanics and (for older children) simple electronics. The younger children (ages 6 and 7) get to work with various materials and glue gun. The older children (ages 8 to 12) may also solder, use the saw and drill. Who is Museum Kids Factory for? The workshop is suitable for children ages 6 to 12. Some tools, especially the soldering table, are only accessible to older children (8 years and older). When is Museum Kids Factory? There is a set start time and the activity lasts 1.5 hours. Book soon, as there are only 5 places per start time available. What does Museum Kids Factory cost? Child: museum ticket + 4 euro Accompanying adult: museum ticket only*. * Free for museum card holder and Philips employee How do I book tickets for Museum Kids Factory? Book Museum Kids Factory tickets online, only for kids, at the desired time. Accompanying adults do not need a reservation for Museum Kids Factory, only a regular museum ticket. A few house rules
At Museum Kids Factory, children learn more about technology through play.
Museum Kids Factory is a craft workshop for children. Children get to work and learn about mechanics and (for older children) simple electronics.
The younger children (ages 6 and 7) get to work with various materials and glue gun. The older children (ages 8 to 12) may also solder, use the saw and drill.
Who is Museum Kids Factory for?
The workshop is suitable for children ages 6 to 12. Some tools, especially the soldering table, are only accessible to older children (8 years and older).
When is Museum Kids Factory?
There is a set start time and the activity lasts 1.5 hours. Book soon, as there are only 5 places per start time available.
What does Museum Kids Factory cost?
Child: museum ticket + 4 euro
Accompanying adult: museum ticket only*.
* Free for museum card holder and Philips employee
How do I book tickets for Museum Kids Factory?
Book Museum Kids Factory tickets online, only for kids, at the desired time. Accompanying adults do not need a reservation for Museum Kids Factory, only a regular museum ticket.
A few house rules
Book Museum Kids Factory tickets for children only.
Adults only need a regular museum ticket, NO Museum Kids Factory ticket.
Adults only need a regular museum ticket, NO Museum Kids Factory ticket.
Philips Museum Press:
Emmasingel 31
5611 AZ Eindhoven
General reception Philips Museum:
+31 (0)40 235 90 30
[email protected]
Bookings and Sales:
+31 (0)6 - 29 12 30 86
[email protected]
+31 (0)6 81 09 07 68
[email protected]
Philips Museum
Press:
Accessibility Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP)
The Philips Museum is easily accessible for visitors with disabilities. There is an accessible toilet, and we have an elevator. Assistance dogs are allowed if needed. A wheelchair is also available; please reserve it in advance by calling +31 (0)40 235 90 30.
To donate old Philips products, you can contact the Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP) via www.philips-historische-producten.nl or email [email protected].
You can also donate historical photos, letters, documents, and brochures related to Philips to our museum.
Accessibility
Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP)
Philips Museum
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