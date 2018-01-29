At Museum Kids Factory, children learn more about technology in a playful way.

From 17 to 23 October there will be Museum Kids Factory in the Philips Museum again!

Children from 8 to 12 years old get started with activities such as crafting, mechanical building, soldering, sawing, drilling, 3D drawing and 3D printing.

There are also plenty of things to do for children from 5 to 8 years old!

Museum Kids Factory during the autumn holidays has been adapted based on all (new) Corona measures. It is important that the volunteers can always keep 1.5 meters away from the children and their parent (s), which is why the activities are slightly different than usual. The Philips Museum is also open this week on Mondays (the 19th) and also longer open: from 10am to 5pm. All the time (and space) to join in. Buy your ticket for Museum Kids Factory and for the museum in advance.

One family can start at Museum Kids Factory every 15 minutes between 10.30 am and 2.15 pm. In this way we ensure a good flow within the museum.

Buy your child a ticket for Museum Kids Factory at the desired time and a museum ticket at the same time. Parent (s) or guardian (s) only buy a museum ticket for themselves at the same time.

General information

Children from 5 to 12 years old

Costs Museum Kids Factory € 2 (excluding entrance to the museum)

Please note: as a parent you are responsible for your child (ren). This means that at least one parent is present at the Museum Kids Factory activity and must have an admission ticket to the museum.

Note: Reservations and wearing a mouth mask are mandatory from September 30, 2020.