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Museum Kids Factory

Museum Kids Factory

At Museum Kids Factory, children learn more about technology through play.

Museum Kids Factory is a craft workshop for children. Children get to work and learn about mechanics and (for older children) simple electronics. 

 

The younger children (ages 6 and 7) get to work with various materials and glue gun. The older children (ages 8 to 12) may also solder, use the saw and drill.

 

Who is Museum Kids Factory for?

The workshop is suitable for children ages 6 to 12. Some tools, especially the soldering table, are only accessible to older children (8 years and older).

 

When is Museum Kids Factory?

There is a set start time and the activity lasts 1.5 hours. Book soon, as there are only 5 places per start time available.

 

  • 25 - 31 July
  • 8 - 14 August
     

What does Museum Kids Factory cost?

Child: museum ticket + 4 euro

Accompanying adult: museum ticket only*.

 

* Free for museum card holder and Philips employee

 

How do I book tickets for Museum Kids Factory?

Book Museum Kids Factory tickets online, only for kids, at the desired time. Accompanying adults do not need a reservation for Museum Kids Factory, only a regular museum ticket.

 

A few house rules

  • The children craft as independently as possible
  • Supervision by museum volunteers is available.
  • The accompanying adult remains responsible for the welfare of the children. One adult supervisor must be present per group of children.
  • If a group of children has more than one supervisor, we may request "extra" adults to leave the workshop when it is busy.

  • Toggle view

Book Museum Kids Factory tickets for children only.

Tickets Museum Kids Factory

Adults only need a regular museum ticket, NO Museum Kids Factory ticket.

 

Tickets regular (for adults)

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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Philips Museum
Emmasingel 31
5611 AZ Eindhoven


General reception Philips Museum:
+31 (0)40 235 90 30
[email protected]

Bookings and Sales:
+31 (0)6 - 29 12 30 86
[email protected]
 

Press:
+31 (0)6 81 09 07 68
[email protected]

Accessibility 

The Philips Museum is easily accessible for visitors with disabilities. There is an accessible toilet, and we have an elevator. Assistance dogs are allowed if needed. A wheelchair is also available; please reserve it in advance by calling +31 (0)40 235 90 30.
 

Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP)
To donate old Philips products, you can contact the Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP) via www.philips-historische-producten.nl or email [email protected].

You can also donate historical photos, letters, documents, and brochures related to Philips to our museum.

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© Koninklijke Philips N.V. - All rights reserved.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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