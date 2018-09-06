Home
For small groups (maximum 4 people per guide) the Philips Museum organizes special private tours of the permanent exhibition. Can be booked with a discount until the end of the year!

You can also take a short walk along industrial Philips heritage in the center of Eindhoven, led by one of our guides.

You can book the Dutch or English guided tour online. For other information or other bookings, click on the Other languages button.

 

Please note: face masks are mandatory in the Philips Museum. The guide will also wear a face mask.

 

Tour of the permanent exhibition

  • Languages: Tours are available in Dutch, English, German, French and Chinese.
  • Duration: 75 minutes
  • Price: €40 per tour (excluding entry to the museum)
  • Group size: 4 persons maximum
Dutch or English guided tour
Other languages

