Visit the museum with an enthusiastic guide and have all your questions answered. Together with one of our Philips experts, you will learn stories about more than 135 years of Philips' innovations. We offer different types of tours: the AI guided tour with AI interactives, the interactive tour (45 minutes), the in-depth tour (75 minutes) and the outdoor tour (45 to 60 minutes).
In-depth tour
In-depth tour
An in-depth guided tour where you will learn even more about 135 years of Philips.
Languages available for online booking: Dutch, English, German* Duration: 75 minutes Price: €70 per guide (excluding museum entrance) One guide accompanies a group of up to 12 people. For larger groups, you need to book several guided tours. Groups of up to 12 people have one guide; groups of up to 24 people two guides, and so on.
* For other languages or special requests, please send an e-mail to [email protected]
Philips City Walk
Philips City Walk Follow the roots of Philips through the city of Eindhoven and journey to the past
This premium external museum tour will take you past a lot of iconic Philips architecture while our guide tells you everything that happened behind those walls.
Language: Dutch and English Duration: 120 minutes Price: €225 per guide One guide will accompany a group of max. 15 guests. Groups bigger than 15 will need to book multiple tours. One group = max 15 people. Two groups = max 30 people etc.
Book your Philips City Walk now through
[email protected].
*A Philips City Walk has to be booked minimum 2 weeks in advance.
AI-tour
AI-tour
Led by a guide, you will visit the brAInpower exhibition and learn more about the era of digitization and artificial intelligence and Philips' role in it. You will learn what AI is, how it came to be and gain insight into application of AI in everyday life, design and health. During the tour, visitors will get to work with various AI interactives themselves. Languages: Dutch, English, Chinese (German on request)* Duration: 75 minutes Price: €70 per guide (excluding museum admission) One guide accompanies a group of up to 10 people. For a larger group you need to book multiple tours.
Outdoor tour
Outdoor tour
A tour of the museum's surroundings. Not only in the museum itself, but also the area around the museum offers visitors a wealth of information about Philips' industrial heritage.
Languages available for online booking: Dutch, English, German* Duration: 45-60 minutes Price: €70 per guide (excluding museum entrance) One guide accompanies a group of up to 12 people. For larger groups, you need to book several guided tours. Groups of up to 12 people have one guide; groups of up to 24 people two guides, and so on. An entrance ticket to the museum is required to participate in the outdoor tour. It is therefore of course possible to visit the museum and you will receive a Z-card. The Z-card you receive will help you explore the area and lead the way. The card is enriched with beautiful images of the past, further bringing Philips' industrial heritage to life. Afterwards, you may keep the Z-card as a lasting reminder of your journey of discovery around the museum.
* For other languages or special requests, please send an e-mail to [email protected]
Accessibility The Philips Museum is easily accessible for visitors with disabilities. There is an accessible toilet, and we have an elevator. Assistance dogs are allowed if needed. A wheelchair is also available; please reserve it in advance by calling +31 (0)40 235 90 30. Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP) To donate old Philips products, you can contact the Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP) via www.philips-historische-producten.nl or email . [email protected] You can also donate historical photos, letters, documents, and brochures related to Philips to our museum.
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