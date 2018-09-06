

A tour of the museum's surroundings. Not only in the museum itself, but also the area around the museum offers visitors a wealth of information about Philips' industrial heritage. Languages available for online booking: Dutch, English, German*



Duration: 45-60 minutes



Price: €70 per guide (excluding museum entrance)



One guide accompanies a group of up to 12 people. For larger groups, you need to book several guided tours. Groups of up to 12 people have one guide; groups of up to 24 people two guides, and so on.

An entrance ticket to the museum is required to participate in the outdoor tour. It is therefore of course possible to visit the museum and you will receive a Z-card.

The Z-card you receive will help you explore the area and lead the way. The card is enriched with beautiful images of the past, further bringing Philips' industrial heritage to life. Afterwards, you may keep the Z-card as a lasting reminder of your journey of discovery around the museum. * For other languages or special requests, please send an e-mail to [email protected]