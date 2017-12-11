Practical information

Home
The Philips Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

 

Please note: During the Christmas holidays (from Saturday December 19 to Sunday January 3) from 10:00 to 17:00 and also open on Mondays.

 

Deviating opening times 2020

 

Museum closed

  • 25 and 26 December (Christmas day and Boxing day)
  • 1 January

 

Museum open

  • 24 December and 31 December tot 3:00 PM

Entry prices

 

  • Children up to 6 years: free of charge
  • Children 6-18 years € 5,00
  • Adults: € 9,00
  • Museum Card: free admission

 

*The Philips Museum is no point of sale for the Museum Card.

Entry price reductions
 
  • Philips employees + 1 guest free of charge with Philips badge
  • Signify employees free of charge with Signify badge
  • Members of the Philips Verenigingen van Gepensioneerden € 4,50 (with a proof of membership)

E-tickets

 

Reservation is required.

Buy your tickets online via our website.

Note: The E-tickets are only valid on the day and timeslot stated on the ticket. Exchange for money or another ticket is not possible.

 

Order now

Address


Philips Museum

Emmasingel 31
5611 AZ Eindhoven

 

Phone number: 040 235 90 30

Directions

The Philips Museum is served by excellent public transport links.


Public transport

The Philips Museum is just a 10-minute walk from the central railway station in Eindhoven. There is also a good bus service to the museum; alight at the ‘Piazza’ or ‘Vrijstraat’ stop.


Parking

Paid parking is available in the vicinity of the museum. Cars can be parked in the Admirant, Hooghuis, Mathildelaan, or Witte Dame parking garages.

Coaches
Passengers are only permitted to board/alight from coaches in the right-hand lane of the Emmasingel. Coaches are permitted to park (temporarily) in the Meerhoven P&R car park, on the parallel road to the south of Onze Lieve Vrouwestraat, between the John F. Kennedylaan and the river Dommel and on the service road to the south of the Professor Dr. Dorgelolaan.

Accessibility

 

The Philips Museum has full disability acces.
The museum is also suitable for wheelchair users and there is a lift. Also guide dogs are allowed to enter if necessary

There is a wheelchair available in the Philips Museum.

If you wish to use the wheelchair, please reserve it in advance by calling +31 (0)40 235 90 30.

