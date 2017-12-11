Practical information

The Philips Museum is served by excellent public transport links.



Public transport

The Philips Museum is just a 10-minute walk from the central railway station in Eindhoven. There is also a good bus service to the museum; alight at the ‘Piazza’ or ‘Vrijstraat’ stop.



Parking



Paid parking is available in the vicinity of the museum. Cars can be parked in the Admirant, Hooghuis, Mathildelaan, or Witte Dame parking garages.



Coaches

Passengers are only permitted to board/alight from coaches in the right-hand lane of the Emmasingel. Coaches are permitted to park (temporarily) in the Meerhoven P&R car park, on the parallel road to the south of Onze Lieve Vrouwestraat, between the John F. Kennedylaan and the river Dommel and on the service road to the south of the Professor Dr. Dorgelolaan.