Practical information

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E-tickets

 

Simply buy your ticket to the Philips Museum online or at our desk.

Please note: the e-tickets are only valid on the day and within the time slot stated on the ticket. Exchanging e-tickets for cash or another ticket is not possible.

 

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Entry prices

 

  • Adults: € 13,50 (including audio tour)
  • Museum Card: free admission*
  • Children up to 3 years: free of charge
  • Children 4-17 years € 7,- (including Torch Light treasure hunt)
  • Students with valid college card € 7,-
  • CJP card holders €7,-
  • Tuesday 15.30 - 17.00 hrs free admission, with the exception of all national school holidays as well as groups consisting of 10 or more persons. Check the Rijksoverheid website for school holiday dates.
  • An audio tour is free with your entrance ticket. We have audio tours available in Dutch, Dutch in easy language (NT2), English, German, French, Turkish, Spanish and Italian.

 

*The Philips Museum is no point of sale for the Museum Card.
**

Entry price reductions

 
  • Philips employees + 1 guest free of charge with Philips badge
  • Members of the Philips Verenigingen van Gepensioneerden € 5,50 (with a proof of membership)

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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Philips Museum
Emmasingel 31
5611 AZ Eindhoven


General reception Philips Museum:
+31 (0)40 235 90 30
[email protected]

Bookings and Sales:
+31 (0)6 - 29 12 30 86
[email protected]
 

Press:
+31 (0)6 81 09 07 68
[email protected]

Accessibility 

The Philips Museum is easily accessible for visitors with disabilities. There is an accessible toilet, and we have an elevator. Assistance dogs are allowed if needed. A wheelchair is also available; please reserve it in advance by calling +31 (0)40 235 90 30.
 

Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP)
To donate old Philips products, you can contact the Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP) via www.philips-historische-producten.nl or email [email protected].

You can also donate historical photos, letters, documents, and brochures related to Philips to our museum.

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Philips Museum

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© Koninklijke Philips N.V. - All rights reserved.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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You are about to visit a Philips global content page

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