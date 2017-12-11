Practical information

Children 4-17 years € 7,- (including Torch Light treasure hunt)
Students with valid college card € 7,-
CJP card holders €7,-
Tuesday 15.30 - 17.00 hrs free admission, with the exception of all national school holidays as well as groups consisting of 10 or more persons. Check the Rijksoverheid website for school holiday dates.
An audio tour is free with your entrance ticket. We have audio tours available in Dutch, Dutch in easy language (NT2), English, German, French, Turkish, Spanish and Italian.
*The Philips Museum is no point of sale for the Museum Card. **
Entry price reductions
Philips employees + 1 guest free of charge with Philips badge
Members of the Philips Verenigingen van Gepensioneerden € 5,50 (with a proof of membership)
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The Philips Museum is easily accessible for visitors with disabilities. There is an accessible toilet, and we have an elevator. Assistance dogs are allowed if needed. A wheelchair is also available; please reserve it in advance by calling +31 (0)40 235 90 30.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.