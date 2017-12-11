Practical information

Directions



We advise visitors to come to the museum by bike, if possible. The Philips Museum is also accessible by various public transport links. Bicycle

At the Emmasingel, located on the north side of the museum, there are plenty of bike racks to park your bike. Additionally there is a guarded parking space on the 18 Septemberplein. From there it's a 5 minute walk to the museum. From the central station you can bike to the museum in 5 minutes as well. There are OV-bikes available for rent at the station.

Public transport The Philips Museum is just a 10-minute walk from the central railway station in Eindhoven. There is also a good bus service to the museum; alight at the ‘Piazza’ or ‘Vrijstraat’ stop.

Plan je reis via: www.9292.nl

Parking Paid parking is available in the vicinity of the Philips Museum. You can also park in the parking garages Admirant, Mathildelaan, or Witte Dame. Furthermore there is the option to make use of the P+R locations including Meerhoven and the Genneper Parken.





Coaches

Passengers are only permitted to board/alight from coaches in the right-hand lane of the Emmasingel. Coaches are permitted to park (temporarily) in the Meerhoven P&R car park, on the parallel road to the south of Onze Lieve Vrouwestraat, between the John F. Kennedylaan and the river Dommel and on the service road to the south of the Professor Dr. Dorgelolaan.