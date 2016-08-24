In the museum café we serve coffee, tea, soft drinks and fruit juice from the Philips Orchard throughout the day. You can also grab a bite to eat here. Our menu includes a range of sweet and savory snacks, from delicious apple pie to a real Brabant-style sausage roll. At lunchtime you’ll find a selection of healthy filled rolls, tuna salad and a variety of toasted sandwiches. Our museum café is open during museum opening hours.





The museum café can be hired for private parties and groups outside the museum opening hours. Click here for further details.