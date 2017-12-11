The Philips Museum is and will remain closed for the time being. But the museum shop is full of fun items that you can order, collect and pay in a responsible manner.

In the Museum Shop of the Philips Museum you will find various books with background information about Philips and Eindhoven. In the store we sell smaller and larger gifts, souvenirs and promotional gifts such as mugs, postcards, posters, t-shirts and an extensive range of Philips memorabilia. View a selection of our range below.

We have an idea for anyone who feels like a walk or bike ride with a goal: make an appointment with the Philips Museum and collect one of these products.

Sending by post is also possible, ask for the various options.

You can place your order at dv-museum@philips.com (or 06-28744155) and make an appointment with one of the colleagues when you pick up the items.

This is generally possible on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Up to and including April 30, 10% discount on all articles with the exception of the books.

We hope to see you soon!