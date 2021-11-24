Frequently asked questions

First of all, it's nice that you're thinking of the Philips Museum. We do not have an archive or depot ourselves, so our collection items are on loan. We borrow them from Stichting Behoud Historische Philips producten (SBHP). You can send them an e-mail with the product, preferably with a picture and the article number. They can then see if they already have the product in their collection.
First of all, it's nice that you're thinking of the Philips Museum. We do not have an archive or depot ourselves, so our collection items are on loan. We borrow them from Stichting Behoud Historische Philips producten (SBHP). You can send them an e-mail with the product, preferably with a picture and the article number. They can then see if they already have the product in their collection.
For new products, please contact Philips Customer Service. For older products, please contact SBHP or look at various forums.
For new products, please contact Philips Customer Service. For older products, please contact SBHP or look at various forums.
This varies per visitor, but on average it is about 1.5 to 2 hours.
This varies per visitor, but on average it is about 1.5 to 2 hours.
Lockers are available in the museum (with a key). You can use them to store things you do not want to take into the museum. There is also a cloakroom.
Lockers are available in the museum (with a key). You can use them to store things you do not want to take into the museum. There is also a cloakroom.
No, you can only visit the museum café with an entry ticket.
No, you can only visit the museum café with an entry ticket.
You can buy an entrance ticket at our reception desk. But if you prefer to buy your ticket in advance, that is also possible. This can be done online via our ticketshop.
You can buy an entrance ticket at our reception desk. But if you prefer to buy your ticket in advance, that is also possible. This can be done online via our ticketshop.
No, that is not necessary. We can also scan the e-tickets from your phone.
No, that is not necessary. We can also scan the e-tickets from your phone.
Yes, visitors with a Museumkaart can enter free of charge. However, you must have your Museumkaart with you so that it can be scanned. Unfortunately, we cannot let you in with just a membership number (if you forget your card). The Philips Museum is not a selling point for the Museumkaart.
Yes, visitors with a Museumkaart can enter free of charge. However, you must have your Museumkaart with you so that it can be scanned. Unfortunately, we cannot let you in with just a membership number (if you forget your card). The Philips Museum is not a selling point for the Museumkaart.
The activities that are fun to do with children are listed on this page. The Lampshade treasure hunt is for children aged 4 and above. Mission Eureka is for the whole family, for children aged 8 and over. It is also possible to do crafts at Museum Kids Factory, which we offer during (almost) every school holiday.
The activities that are fun to do with children are listed on this page. The Lampshade treasure hunt is for children aged 4 and above. Mission Eureka is for the whole family, for children aged 8 and over. It is also possible to do crafts at Museum Kids Factory, which we offer during (almost) every school holiday.
Certainly, you can! You can book a guided tour online. More information on this page. Not able to visit the museum? We also have online tours.
Certainly, you can! You can book a guided tour online. More information on this page. Not able to visit the museum? We also have online tours.
The Philips Museum has a museum shop where you can buy all sorts of Philips souvenirs. There is also a nice collection of books on Philips-related subjects. You can also visit the shop without an entrance ticket. Not able to come by? There is also a webshop, where you can buy (almost) everything online. For now, we only ship to Dutch postal addresses.
The Philips Museum has a museum shop where you can buy all sorts of Philips souvenirs. There is also a nice collection of books on Philips-related subjects. You can also visit the shop without an entrance ticket. Not able to come by? There is also a webshop, where you can buy (almost) everything online. For now, we only ship to Dutch postal addresses.
The Philips Museum is wheelchair friendly. There is also a wheelchair available which you can reserve in advance. You can do this by calling our general number 040-2359030. There is also a lift. Companions with a companion pass or autipas do not need to buy an entrance ticket. Do you want to buy your tickets in advance? Then you can indicate that you are coming with a free ticket and you do not have to pay.
The Philips Museum is wheelchair friendly. There is also a wheelchair available which you can reserve in advance. You can do this by calling our general number 040-2359030. There is also a lift. Companions with a companion pass or autipas do not need to buy an entrance ticket. Do you want to buy your tickets in advance? Then you can indicate that you are coming with a free ticket and you do not have to pay.
The Philips Museum is in the heart of Eindhoven city centre. It's a 5-minute walk from Eindhoven Central Station.
The Philips Museum is in the heart of Eindhoven city centre. It's a 5-minute walk from Eindhoven Central Station.
The museum itself does not have parking facilities. There are several (paid) parking garages in the vicinity of the museum. For example, Q-Park Centrum De Admirant, Q-Park Witte Dame, Q-Park Mathildelaan. A little further from the museum, but with a somewhat cheaper (daily) rate, you can divert to the parking garage of the Philips Stadium and Car Park de Rungraaf.
The museum itself does not have parking facilities. There are several (paid) parking garages in the vicinity of the museum. For example, Q-Park Centrum De Admirant, Q-Park Witte Dame, Q-Park Mathildelaan. A little further from the museum, but with a somewhat cheaper (daily) rate, you can divert to the parking garage of the Philips Stadium and Car Park de Rungraaf.
During (almost) all school holidays there is Museum Kids Factory in the museum. This is a special activity for children to get them enthusiastic about technology. You can find more information and the current dates on this page.
During (almost) all school holidays there is Museum Kids Factory in the museum. This is a special activity for children to get them enthusiastic about technology. You can find more information and the current dates on this page.
It is recommended to buy tickets for Museum Kids Factory in advance. You then buy an entrance ticket for the whole group and an MKF ticket for the children who will participate in the activity for a small fee. You then also choose a time slot to come and do crafts. You can also arrange this at the desk, but then there is a chance that the time slots are full.
It is recommended to buy tickets for Museum Kids Factory in advance. You then buy an entrance ticket for the whole group and an MKF ticket for the children who will participate in the activity for a small fee. You then also choose a time slot to come and do crafts. You can also arrange this at the desk, but then there is a chance that the time slots are full.
There are volunteers to help the children with their craft project. One parent (or guardian) stays with the child or children to keep an eye on them.
There are volunteers to help the children with their craft project. One parent (or guardian) stays with the child or children to keep an eye on them.
There are several options. We rent out a conference room in which presentations or other meetings can be held. We can also open the museum exclusively and there are various breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Please look at this page.
There are several options. We rent out a conference room in which presentations or other meetings can be held. We can also open the museum exclusively and there are various breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Please look at this page.
We have various programmes for school groups, both for primary and secondary schools. On this page you can find an overview. You can also book these programmes online or email [email protected] for more information.
We have various programmes for school groups, both for primary and secondary schools. On this page you can find an overview. You can also book these programmes online or email [email protected] for more information.
You can send an e-mail to [email protected]. It is true that due to our limited square metres, we must make certain choices. Certainly not all products can be exhibited. For a complete overview of the products, please visit Stichting Behoud Historische Philips producten (SBHP).
You can send an e-mail to [email protected]. It is true that due to our limited square metres, we must make certain choices. Certainly not all products can be exhibited. For a complete overview of the products, please visit Stichting Behoud Historische Philips producten (SBHP).
I'm sorry that something was not to your liking. We would like to hear from you. In the museum itself, you can always speak to one of the staff. You can also send an e-mail to [email protected].
I'm sorry that something was not to your liking. We would like to hear from you. In the museum itself, you can always speak to one of the staff. You can also send an e-mail to [email protected].
You can call our general number (040-2359030) or send an e-mail to [email protected]. We will then immediately look at our lost property.
You can call our general number (040-2359030) or send an e-mail to [email protected]. We will then immediately look at our lost property.
Yes, visitors with a CJP card get a discount and pay €6 entrance fee. However, you must actually have your CJP card with you.
Yes, visitors with a CJP card get a discount and pay €6 entrance fee. However, you must actually have your CJP card with you.
Philips Museum Press:
Emmasingel 31
5611 AZ Eindhoven
General reception Philips Museum:
+31 (0)40 235 90 30
[email protected]
Bookings and Sales:
+31 (0)6 - 29 12 30 86
[email protected]
+31 (0)6 81 09 07 68
[email protected]
Philips Museum
Press:
Accessibility Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP)
The Philips Museum is easily accessible for visitors with disabilities. There is an accessible toilet, and we have an elevator. Assistance dogs are allowed if needed. A wheelchair is also available; please reserve it in advance by calling +31 (0)40 235 90 30.
To donate old Philips products, you can contact the Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP) via www.philips-historische-producten.nl or email [email protected].
You can also donate historical photos, letters, documents, and brochures related to Philips to our museum.
Accessibility
Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP)
Philips Museum
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