17-25 October: Dutch Design Week

The future of care will be felt before it's seen. At Dutch Design Week 2026, Philips turns care into an experience you walk through. Across the Philips Museum, Area51 and Eindhoven's streets you'll discover how care is envisioned, felt and lived.
There are moments when technology fades into the background, and moments when it creates wonder. Great design knows when to do either. A light that calms. A sound that reassures. A small detail that quietly says: you matter here. Or an innovation so bold it redefines how technology is lived and remembered.
At Dutch Design Week, Philips Design invites you to walk through those moments and feel what care is like when it puts people first. No heavy narratives, no product showcases. Just moments that ask a simple question: done well, can design give technology something close to a soul?
Soul & Science runs across three DDW experiences, each showing care in a different dimension. Care envisioned, at the Philips Museum, is about how design imagines a better future. Care felt, at Area51, is about how design turns technology into human feeling — something you can hear, feel, and maybe even dance to. Care lived, through the streets of Eindhoven, is about how design shapes not just products, but the wellbeing of a whole community.
One theme, three connected journeys. Grab a free map at the Philips Museum and follow care as it moves from idea to feeling and to life.
This exhibition is inspired by Syd Mead – the visual futurist who imagined the worlds of Blade Runner and Star Trek by night, while designing everyday products and bold visions of the future for Philips by day.
From there, it travels 600 years, through how every age imagined tomorrow, from medieval fears of the apocalypse to the age of AI. It ends by handing the visitor a pencil: an invitation to add their own future to a wall already pinned with ideas from Philips designers. Because imagining a better tomorrow is the first step to building it, and that is something anyone can do.
Check out the entire Soul & Science-program on www.DDW.nl
Philips Museum Press:
Emmasingel 31
5611 AZ Eindhoven
General reception Philips Museum:
+31 (0)40 235 90 30
[email protected]
Bookings and Sales:
+31 (0)6 - 29 12 30 86
[email protected]
+31 (0)6 81 09 07 68
[email protected]
Philips Museum
Press:
Accessibility Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP)
The Philips Museum is easily accessible for visitors with disabilities. There is an accessible toilet, and we have an elevator. Assistance dogs are allowed if needed. A wheelchair is also available; please reserve it in advance by calling +31 (0)40 235 90 30.
To donate old Philips products, you can contact the Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP) via www.philips-historische-producten.nl or email [email protected].
You can also donate historical photos, letters, documents, and brochures related to Philips to our museum.
Accessibility
Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP)
Philips Museum
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.