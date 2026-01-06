Want to learn more about health in a fun and interactive way? Then come to HealthLab 2026 at the Philips Museum! This unique health and education event will take place on Saturday, January 24, and Sunday, January 25. It's the perfect place to learn more about healthy lifestyles with your children in a playful way, using innovative Philips technologies.
Step into the fascinating world of Health Lab and enjoy a day full of discoveries and fun. Upon arrival, you will receive a fit card that allows you to visit various stations in the Philips Museum. Here you can get information, take measurements, and perform tests related to your health. In the Museum Café, you can enjoy healthy snacks for extra energy! What is the difference between living and surviving? In stroke care, this difference revolves around speed, innovation, and collaboration. This saves time to treatment. And time to live. Health Lab 2026 takes children and adults on an interactive and educational journey that shows you how we get to this goal.
The theme for 2026: stroke care
Did you know, for example, that brushing your teeth properly reduces the risk of a stroke? And how you can save lives by practicing how to recognize a stroke?
As you travel through all the stations, you will become smarter and better prepared. Knowledge that can save lives.
Step into the fascinating world of Health Lab and enjoy a day full of discoveries and fun. Upon arrival, you will receive a fit card that allows you to visit various stations in the Philips Museum. Here you can get information, take measurements, and perform tests related to your health. In the Museum Café, you can enjoy healthy snacks for extra energy!
What is the difference between living and surviving? In stroke care, this difference revolves around speed, innovation, and collaboration. This saves time to treatment. And time to live.
Health Lab 2026 takes children and adults on an interactive and educational journey that shows you how we get to this goal.
Health Lab takes place in the Philips Museum on Saturday 24 January and Sunday 25 January. Participation in Health Lab's activities is free, all you need is a regular entrance ticket.
Health Lab takes place in the Philips Museum on Saturday 24 January and Sunday 25 January. Participation in Health Lab's activities is free, all you need is a regular entrance ticket.
Philips Museum Press:
Emmasingel 31
5611 AZ Eindhoven
General reception Philips Museum:
+31 (0)40 235 90 30
[email protected]
Bookings and Sales:
+31 (0)6 - 29 12 30 86
[email protected]
+31 (0)6 81 09 07 68
[email protected]
Philips Museum
Press:
Accessibility Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP)
The Philips Museum is easily accessible for visitors with disabilities. There is an accessible toilet, and we have an elevator. Assistance dogs are allowed if needed. A wheelchair is also available; please reserve it in advance by calling +31 (0)40 235 90 30.
To donate old Philips products, you can contact the Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP) via www.philips-historische-producten.nl or email [email protected].
You can also donate historical photos, letters, documents, and brochures related to Philips to our museum.
Accessibility
Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP)
Philips Museum
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