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24 & 25 January | HealthLab
Kom naar HealthLab in het Philips Museum

Health Lab 2026 at the Philips Museum


Want to learn more about health in a fun and interactive way? Then come to HealthLab 2026 at the Philips Museum! This unique health and education event will take place on Saturday, January 24, and Sunday, January 25. It's the perfect place to learn more about healthy lifestyles with your children in a playful way, using innovative Philips technologies.

The fascinating world of health

Step into the fascinating world of Health Lab and enjoy a day full of discoveries and fun. Upon arrival, you will receive a fit card that allows you to visit various stations in the Philips Museum. Here you can get information, take measurements, and perform tests related to your health. In the Museum Café, you can enjoy healthy snacks for extra energy! 


The theme for 2026: stroke care

 

What is the difference between living and surviving? In stroke care, this difference revolves around speed, innovation, and collaboration. This saves time to treatment. And time to live.

 

Health Lab 2026 takes children and adults on an interactive and educational journey that shows you how we get to this goal.  


Did you know, for example, that brushing your teeth properly reduces the risk of a stroke? And how you can save lives by practicing how to recognize a stroke?


As you travel through all the stations, you will become smarter and better prepared. Knowledge that can save lives.

Health lab 2026 in the Philips Museum Eindhoven

What can you see and do?

 
  • Junior Doctors: Children are given a white doctors coat and a fitcard: a series of interactive challenges throughout the museum. They are tested on their ability to recognize the “F.A.S.T.” symbols: Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to call emergency. 
  • VR Rehabilitation: Visitors use VR glasses to experience rehabilitation for themselves, to experience how patients train their brains and muscles after a stroke.
  • Scanning with a real ultrasound machine: Children get to work with ambulance equipment to ‘scan’ what is hidden in the balloons.
  • Brushing teeth: Did you know that healthy teeth significantly reduce the risk of a stroke? Children compete against each other to prove who is the best at brushing their teeth.

About Health Lab

 

Health Lab takes place in the Philips Museum on Saturday 24 January and Sunday 25 January. Participation in Health Lab's activities is free, all you need is a regular entrance ticket.

Tickets
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Philips Museum
Emmasingel 31
5611 AZ Eindhoven


General reception Philips Museum:
+31 (0)40 235 90 30
[email protected]

Bookings and Sales:
+31 (0)6 - 29 12 30 86
[email protected]
 

Press:
+31 (0)6 81 09 07 68
[email protected]

Accessibility 

The Philips Museum is easily accessible for visitors with disabilities. There is an accessible toilet, and we have an elevator. Assistance dogs are allowed if needed. A wheelchair is also available; please reserve it in advance by calling +31 (0)40 235 90 30.
 

Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP)
To donate old Philips products, you can contact the Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP) via www.philips-historische-producten.nl or email [email protected].

You can also donate historical photos, letters, documents, and brochures related to Philips to our museum.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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