Step into the fascinating world of Health Lab and enjoy a day full of discoveries and fun. Upon arrival, you will receive a fit card that allows you to visit various stations in the Philips Museum. Here you can get information, take measurements, and perform tests related to your health. In the Museum Café, you can enjoy healthy snacks for extra energy!



The theme for 2026: stroke care

What is the difference between living and surviving? In stroke care, this difference revolves around speed, innovation, and collaboration. This saves time to treatment. And time to live.

Health Lab 2026 takes children and adults on an interactive and educational journey that shows you how we get to this goal.



Did you know, for example, that brushing your teeth properly reduces the risk of a stroke? And how you can save lives by practicing how to recognize a stroke?



As you travel through all the stations, you will become smarter and better prepared. Knowledge that can save lives.