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Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper

HC3410/13

3.9

| (16) Reviews & awards

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3.9

van 5

16

Reviews & awards

2

28/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product produces neat lines

The Philips Series 3000 Hair Clipper Cordless and Corded. Are by far two of the best hair clippers I have ever used. They both produce neat lines, even cuts and they don’t feel uncomfortable on your head or face. The beard trimmer is excellent, and performs well. The cordless aspect of it is also fantastic. You can cut anywhere in the household, not just in the most convenient place nearest the power source. However, my favourite thing about the product, is that all the lengths of cut are on the front of the device, and you can choose which style you want by moving the lever to whichever number you want. This is much better than having a load of clipper heads to choose from which can create a lot of clutter. Brilliant design. 5 star product. Thank you very much Philips for letting me test these two products.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper

05/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Geverifieerde koper

Sharp cutting edge

5thSept 17. I chose a mains only unit for ease of use and no bother to have to charge. I have a Philips small AA battery beard trimmer, also AA Philips two rotary head shaver, Recently I have purchased a Philips AA multi unit on which various heads can be fitted. I had another rechargable make beard trimmer which was very poor at cutting which I have now discarded. I will stick to Philips entirely in future, they are the proven masters.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper

05/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Geverifieerde koper

Sharp cutting edge

5thSept 17. I chose a mains only unit for ease of use and no bother to have to charge. I have a Philips small AA battery beard trimmer, also AA Philips two rotary head shaver, Recently I have purchased a Philips AA multi unit on which various heads can be fitted. I had another rechargable make beard trimmer which was very poor at cutting which I have now discarded. I will stick to Philips entirely in future, they are the proven masters.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper

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