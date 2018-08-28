The Philips Series 3000 Hair Clipper Cordless and Corded. Are by far two of the best hair clippers I have ever used. They both produce neat lines, even cuts and they don’t feel uncomfortable on your head or face. The beard trimmer is excellent, and performs well. The cordless aspect of it is also fantastic. You can cut anywhere in the household, not just in the most convenient place nearest the power source. However, my favourite thing about the product, is that all the lengths of cut are on the front of the device, and you can choose which style you want by moving the lever to whichever number you want. This is much better than having a load of clipper heads to choose from which can create a lot of clutter. Brilliant design. 5 star product. Thank you very much Philips for letting me test these two products.