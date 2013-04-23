ProductenPhilips ondersteuning

Betaal later met Klarna

Registreer en krijg €10,- korting

Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-

30 dagen retourgarantie

Alle series

  • Productfoto voorkant
  • Alternatieve productfoto
  • Alternatieve productfoto
  • Alternatieve productfoto
  • Alternatieve productfoto
  • Primaire afbeelding
  • Productfoto voorkant
  • Alternatieve productfoto
  • Alternatieve productfoto
  • Alternatieve productfoto
  • Alternatieve productfoto
  • Primaire afbeelding

Niet meer leverbaar

Micromuzieksysteem

DCM2055/12

2.7

| (6) Reviews & awards | 83% beveelt dit product aan

Geluid dat bij u thuis uitstekend tot zijn recht komt

Geniet ook thuis van uw draagbare muziek. Dit Philips-micromuzieksysteem heeft een dock voor de iPod/iPhone en een USB-aansluiting voor draagbare apparaten. Het systeem is zowel aan de wand als op tafel een echte blikvanger.

Bekijk alle voordelen

Bezeten van muziek

Geluid dat bij u thuis uitstekend tot zijn recht komt

  • Dock voor iPod/iPhone

Digitaal afstemmen met voorkeurzenders voor extra gebruiksgemak

Digitaal afstemmen met voorkeurzenders voor extra gebruiksgemak

Stem af op de zender die u als voorkeurzender wilt instellen en houd de knop voor voorkeurzenders ingedrukt om de frequentie op te slaan. U kunt voorkeurzenders opslaan om snel naar uw favoriete radiozender gaan, zonder dat u steeds weer handmatig moet afstemmen op deze frequentie.

MP3/WMA-CD, CD en CD-RW afspelen

MP3/WMA-CD, CD en CD-RW afspelen

Met audiocompressietechnologie kunnen grote digitale muziekbestanden tot 10 keer worden verkleind zonder dat de geluidskwaliteit drastisch verslechtert. MP3 en WMA zijn twee compressieformaten waarmee u een wereld aan muziek kunt afspelen op uw Philips-speler. Download MP3- of WMA-nummers vanaf legale muziekwebsites op internet of rip uw audio-CD's naar MP3- of WMA-bestanden en breng deze over naar uw speler.

Digital Sound Control voor optimale muziekstijlinstellingen

Digital Sound Control voor optimale muziekstijlinstellingen

Digital Sound Control biedt de keuze uit de geluidsinstellingen Jazz, Rock, Pop en Classic. U kiest gewoon het optimale frequentiebereik voor uw muziek. De grafische equalizer past de balans altijd aan en hanteert de optimale frequenties voor de muziekstijl die u hebt ingesteld. Met Digital Sound Control geniet u optimaal van uw muziek, doordat de geluidsbalans wordt aangepast aan de muziek die u op dat moment afspeelt.

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

Vind veelgestelde vragen, gebruikershandleidingen, veiligheidsinformatie en tips

Recensies

Deze beoordelingen worden beheerd door Bazaarvoice en voldoen aan het Bazaarvoice Authenticiteitsbeleid, dat wordt ondersteund door antifraudetechnologie en menselijke analyse. Ga voor meer informatie naar
De mening van onze klanten is nuttig voor iedereen, of het nu een review of een simpele sterbeoordeling.van een product is. Dankzij deze beoordelingen komt u meer te weten over het product en kunt u gemakkelijker een aankoopbeslissing nemen. Elke klant die een product online of in de winkel heeft gekocht, kan een beoordeling achterlaten

2.7

van 5

6

Reviews & awards

83%

beveelt dit product aan

5

23/04/2013

France

France

BON RAPPORT QUALITE PRIX

Bonne réception des stationse Bon design et loock Facilité d'utilisation

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DCM2055 Microchaîne

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DCM2055 Microchaîne

23/04/2013

France

France

Geverifieerde koper

BON RAPPORT QUALITE PRIX

Bonne réception des stationse Bon design et loock Facilité d'utilisation

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DCM2055 Microchaîne

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DCM2055 Microchaîne

07/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Reasonable sound for size, stylish and compact but short on features.

In terms of form, this is a great little unit. Stylish, compact and yet unobtrusive, it will be equally at home as a feature or tucked out of the way. As for function, the unit is easy to setup and use and controls are intuitive both on the remote and the unit itself. However, functions are very basic. For bass and treble there are 5 settings to chose from - Pop, Jazz, Classic, Rock and Flat - the difference in each are marginal and independent bass and treble would be far more useful. The LED display is also very small and limits the amount of information that can be displaye. At the least, some reprogramming could enable the radio station name to remain displayed rather than the FM wavelength. Lack of digital reception is the most significant shortfall. However, for all that, this is a great unit for a kitchen or smaller room at a very reasonable price..

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DCM2055 Micro music system

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DCM2055 Micro music system

Meld u aan voor de Philips-nieuwsbrief voor exclusieve aanbiedingen

  • Registreer en krijg €10,- korting
  • Vroege toegang tot exclusieve aanbiedingen en meer!
  • Hoor als eerste alles over nieuwe producten en kortingen

Ik ontvang graag promotionele berichten - op basis van mijn voorkeuren en gedrag - over producten, diensten, evenementen en aanbiedingen van Philips. Ik kan me op elk gewenst moment eenvoudig afmelden.

  • Registreer en krijg €10,- korting
  • Vroege toegang tot exclusieve aanbiedingen en meer!
  • Hoor als eerste alles over nieuwe producten en kortingen