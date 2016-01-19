Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
45 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
45 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
CMD310/05
Dock hem op uw dashboard
Kruip fluitend achter het stuur met dit Philips-entertainmentsysteem voor in de auto, dat naadloos samenwerkt met uw iPhone/iPod. Laad uw apparaat op via het dashboard, bepaal zelf waarnaar u luistert met de gratis app en beantwoord handsfree telefoongesprekken, of uw telefoon nu in het dock is geplaatst of niet.
Dock voor iPod/iPhone
Houd uw dashboard opgeruimd met het intrekbare dock van Philips. Wanneer u de auto er graag tiptop wilt laten uitzien, kunt u het dock volledig verbergen met één snel duwtje. Dankzij vernuftige techniek en vormgeving wordt het dock volledig ingetrokken, waarna het dashboard oogt als een vlak en glad oppervlak. De auto-entertainmentsystemen van Philips hebben eenvoudigweg extra klasse.
De MAX Sound-technologie versterkt de bas en treble, maximaliseert de volumeprestaties en creëert een indrukwekkende luisterervaring met slechts één druk op de knop. De geavanceerde elektronische circuits kalibreren bestaande geluids- en volume-instellingen en bas, treble en volume worden maximaal versterkt zonder vervorming. De muziek krijgt een extra dimensie door een krachtig geluid in een merkbaar breder geluidsspectrum.
Vind veelgestelde vragen, gebruikershandleidingen, veiligheidsinformatie en tips
3.3
van 5
13
Reviews & awards
Christi
19/01/2016
Deutschland
Super Eigenschaften
Das Radio ist sehr bedienungsfreundlich,robust und sehr gut verarbeitet.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor CarStudio CMD310 Medien-Dockingsystem für das Auto
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor CarStudio CMD310 Medien-Dockingsystem für das Auto
Steven8867
04/03/2013
United Kingdom
A Great all in one unit.
I was looking for a decent iPhone holder, a phone kit and a stereo that I could link my phone to. This unit does it all with great clarity, easy to install and great sound. The phone works and sounds clearer than other professionally fitted systems I have had in the past. The iPhone app is a bit clunky and needs refining, so I am 90% happy. I would be 100% happy if I can work out how to get the sound from my iPhone sat nav app to play through the speakers.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor CarStudio CMD310 Car media docking system
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor CarStudio CMD310 Car media docking system
Broadsword02
04/03/2013
United Kingdom
A Great all in one unit.
I was looking for a decent iPhone holder, a phone kit and a stereo that I could link my phone to. This unit does it all with great clarity, easy to install and great sound. The phone works and sounds clearer than other professionally fitted systems I have had in the past. The iPhone app is a bit clunky and needs refining, so I am 90% happy. I would be 100% happy if I can work out how to get the sound from my iPhone sat nav app to play through the speakers.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor CarStudio CMD310 Car media docking system
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor CarStudio CMD310 Car media docking system