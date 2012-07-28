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PC-headset

SHM1900/00

2.8

| (6) Reviews & awards

Duidelijke gesprekken, lichtgewicht ontwerp

De Philips SHM1900 is een lichte, ultracomfortabele PC-headset voor over het oor.

Bekijk alle voordelen

Duidelijke gesprekken, lichtgewicht ontwerp

  • Voor over het oor

2-naar-1-adapter werkt met PC en laptop

Schakel eenvoudig tussen PC- en laptopgebruik met de 2-naar-1-adapter.

Microfoon ideaal geplaatst voor spraakoverdracht

Eenvoudig in te stellen statief zorgt ervoor dat de microfoon altijd juist is geplaatst om uw stemgeluid op te pikken.

Design voor over het oor voor ultiem comfort, pasvorm en geluidsisolatie

Design voor over het oor voor ultiem comfort en pasvorm. Het design voor over het oor blokkeert ook omgevingsgeluid voor een zeer intense luisterervaring.

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

Vind veelgestelde vragen, gebruikershandleidingen, veiligheidsinformatie en tips

Recensies

Deze beoordelingen worden beheerd door Bazaarvoice en voldoen aan het Bazaarvoice Authenticiteitsbeleid, dat wordt ondersteund door antifraudetechnologie en menselijke analyse. Ga voor meer informatie naar
De mening van onze klanten is nuttig voor iedereen, of het nu een review of een simpele sterbeoordeling.van een product is. Dankzij deze beoordelingen komt u meer te weten over het product en kunt u gemakkelijker een aankoopbeslissing nemen. Elke klant die een product online of in de winkel heeft gekocht, kan een beoordeling achterlaten

2.8

van 5

6

Reviews & awards

4

28/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

cheap pc headphones

On buying this product i wasnt expecting much becuase of the low price but i was pleasently suprised to find that these heaphones where very good quality sound. Also the mirophone is of a good standard and very clear on my online chat program. Exelent product which i use on my pc every day and very comfertable great job philips will recommend to my frienrds

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHM1900 PC Headset

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHM1900 PC Headset

02/12/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

Ganz okay

Ziemliches Standart Headset. Relativ angenemer Tragekomfort. Sound ist klar. Mikrofonqualität lässt zu wünschen übrig

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHM1900 PC-Headset

Datum gebruik 2018-12-02

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHM1900 PC-Headset

Datum gebruik 2018-12-02

11/10/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

They work but are quite hard to deal with

So, I got these as a gift a month ago and they work fine, my complaint is that they seem to only work as intended if the jack is at the right angle, if they are not they will only produce sound in the left speaker. they also seem to have a tendency to slip out a bit causing the noise to be muffled. I have a feeling that it could just be my laptop getting used to a new pair of headphones. I don't know about how well the mic works as I haven't had a chance to try it.

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHM1900 PC Headset

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHM1900 PC Headset

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