Consulting

Strategiën om de kwaliteit en toegankelijkheid van de zorg te verbeteren

De zorg van de toekomst

Wij helpen investeerders in de zorg samen met zorgaanbieders en andere betrokkenen een gezamelijke visie uit te werken voor hun regio. Daarbij gebruiken we marktonderzoek om de behoeftes van een populatie in kaart te brengen en we koppelen dit aan data van zorgaanbieders om realistische scenario’s voor toekomstige zorgverlening te ontwikkelen.

De ontwikkeling van uw toekomstplannen profiteert van onze:
 

  • Gestructureerde, terugkerende processen om tot een gezamenlijk en gedragen besluit te komen
  • Onderzoekstechnieken om werkelijk inzicht in de behoeftes van de patiëntenpopulatie te verkrijgen
  • Ervaring en expertise op het gebied van data-analyse om feitelijke prognoses te maken
Leer meer van onze 'Strategy & Gorvernance' case study
Onze aanpak in strategieontwikkeling 
 

  • Op één lijn brengen van belanghebbenden
    In speciale sessies ontwikkelen we samen met de belanghebbenden – in cocreatie – een gedragen visie en strategie.

  • Marktonderzoek en -analyse uitvoeren om kansen voor ontwikkeling te identificeren
    Inzichten uit ons marktonderzoek en demografische bronnen koppelen we aan data van zorgaanbieders (lokaal en internationaal) om tot inzichten te komen over de patiëntenpopulatie en de zorgbehoefte.

  • Vaststellen en inrichten van servicelijnen en afdelingen
    We maken rekenmodellen gebaseerd op concept-patiëntenstromen. Daarmee maken we een inschatting welke servicelijnen en afdelingen gewenst zijn en welke mensen en middelen nodig zijn. Bovendien adviseren we over fysieke ruimtes, inclusief bedden, OK’s, ruimtes voor dagbehandeling en consulten.

  • Samenstellen van een ontwerp en businesscase
    We maken een ontwerp voor een goede patiëntenlogistiek voor een nieuwe of aangepaste afdeling of zelfs een heel ziekenhuis. Daarnaast helpen we de businesscases opstellen voor het nieuwbouw- of verbouwtraject.

Hoe we de transformatie van de zorg begeleiden

Een cocreatiemethode die inspireert tot samenwerking en innovatie

Een cocreatiemethode die inspireert tot samenwerking en innovatie

De Philips cocreatiemethode is een terugkerende, mensgerichte en multidisciplinaire aanpak om problemen aan te pakken en te innoveren. In workshops verzamelen we gedachten, intenties en creatieve ideeën.

 

Bij deze methode betrekken we alle belanghebbenden, zoals artsen, patiënten, managers in de zorg en verzekeraars. De methode is dus zeer geschikt om complexe vraagstukken aan te pakken waarin verschillende belangen spelen.

 

Discover: Verkennen en analyseren van inzichten en eerste ideeën opperen

Frame: Definiëren en omkaderen van de oplossingsrichting

Ideate: Creëren en selecteren van oplossingen met creatieve denkprocesse n strategien

Build: Simuleren van situaties, ervaringen en gedrag om oplossingen te testen

Experience Flow Mapping is a unique and structured methodology to provide an insights-based view of the patient journey and clinical processes. We map-out the data points and insights gained from deep data analysis as well as stakeholder interviews and workflow observations.

 

The experience flow map visually summarizes the patient journey, areas of concern, and the most impactful opportunities for improvement. These maps are usually the size of a meeting room wall.

Klinische expertise

Klinische expertise
Onze klinische experts werken samen met ziekenhuizen en zorgsystemen om efficiënte klinische processen te ontwikkelen en klinische verbeterdoelen te bereiken. We begrijpen wat er in uw regio speelt en helpen mensen, processen, en technologieën zo op elkaar af te stemmen dat u een kosteneffectieve patiëntenzorg kunt aanbieden.

Data analytics

Data analytics

In iedere fase van een adviestraject onderbouwen we bevindingen met data uit meerdere databronnen. Hierdoor zijn onze aanbevelingen altijd op feiten gebaseerd.

Onze data-analisten:
 

  • Herkennen problemen in de workflow, de capaciteit en gewenste versus gerealiseerde resultaten
  • Analyseren trends om voorspellingen te kunnen doen over patiëntenaanbod, benodigde mensen en middelen, technologie en meer 
  • Ontwikkelen scenario's om de impact van aanbevelingen te simuleren
  • Maken data beschikbaar in de organisatie als een standaardonderdeel van de operationele besluitvorming


NOTE: Alle data zijn hier ter illustratie en niet gebaseerd op werkelijke gegevens.

Leer onze mensen kennen

  • Leon Kempeneers

    Leon Kempeneers
                                

    Senior Director en Lead Partner Benelux Healthcare Transformation Services, Philips

     

    Leon leidt onze Healthcare Transformation Services business in de Benelux. Hij heeft ervaring op het gebied van advisering in de zorg- en transportsector. Leon heeft diverse expertisegebieden, waaronder uitvoerings- en procesverbetering, verandermanagement, het opzetten van servicelijnen en de bijbehorende strategie-  en bedrijfsontwikkeling. We kennen Leon uit de Nederlandse media waarin hij regelmatig zijn visie geeft op verbetermogelijkheden in de zorg. Leon heeft rechten gestudeerd aan de Universiteit van Leiden en aan de London University.
    Lees meer over onze adviesdiensten
     
    Contact

    Gerelateerde diensten

     

    Lees meer over onze andere Healthcare Consulting services

    Verhalen uit de praktijk

    • Verbetering van het oncologisch zorgpad bij UMC-Utrecht

      Philips observeerde en analyseerde de huidige situatie en deed voorstellen die een kortere tijd-tot-behandeling realiseerden. Ook werd de tijd die nodig is voor multidisciplinaire overleggen drastisch verkort.

    • Prestatieverbeteringen in echografie bij Rijnstate

      In samenwerking met Rijnstate ontwikkelden de Philips consultants een strategie om de capaciteit van de vier echografielocaties beter te benutten. De productie nam in korte tijd met 30% toe in de poliklinieken.

    • Verbeteren van de ervaring bij het JBZ

      Het Jeroen Bosch Ziekenhuis installeerde in twee röntgenkamers de Ambient Experience. Patiënten en medewerkers ervaren daar nu een prettige en rustgevende omgeving. Dit leidt tot hogere tevredenheid.

    Meer consulting voorbeelden uit de hele wereld

    Innovation Matters blog

    @PhilipsHealth

    News

    *Resultaten uit casestudies zijn niet voorspellend voor resultaten in andere gevallen. Resultaten in andere gevallen kunnen variëren.

