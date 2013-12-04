Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
Geniet van een zijdezachte huid
De Philips SatinSoft-epilator met Skin Care-systeem beschermt de huid tegen trekken en maximaliseert hygiëne. Draadloos en oplaadbaar, voor een comfortabel gebruik waar en wanneer u wilt. Inclusief een kap voor gevoelige zones.
SkinCare-systeem
Draadloos
Uniek Philips-ontwerp bevat hypoallergene borstelharen voor optimale hygiëne, past perfect in uw hand voor optimaal gebruik in iedere situatie en kan nat en droog worden gebruikt.
Zacht vibrerend massagesysteem stimuleert en verzacht de huid voor een aangenaam epileerproces.
Deze epilator heeft zachte pincetschijven om haren te verwijderen zonder aan de huid te trekken.
3.9
van 5
15
Reviews & awards
93%
beveelt dit product aan
Huhec
04/12/2013
España
Imprescindible en nuestro armario
Depiladora fácil de usar, no causa ningún dolor porque no notas el tirón. Y el resultado final.......de profesional.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinSoft HP6520/01 Depiladora
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinSoft HP6520/01 Depiladora
zaps
05/10/2013
United Kingdom
help me with this!
i just bought the epilator yesterday and it is not painful as i expected from a first time user's point of view. But the problem is i dont know how to remove the epilator head, can someone tell me how coz i might break the head. It has no button for easy cap or head removal compared to the other philips epilator. Thank you!
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Sandie71
05/10/2013
United Kingdom
help me with this!
i just bought the epilator yesterday and it is not painful as i expected from a first time user's point of view. But the problem is i dont know how to remove the epilator head, can someone tell me how coz i might break the head. It has no button for easy cap or head removal compared to the other philips epilator. Thank you!
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator