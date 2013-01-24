Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Ultrasound

Portfolio van producten

Gebruik onderstaande filters om een product te vinden dat bij u past

    Vergelijking van systeemfuncties

    All Ultrasound products

    Filter your selection

    Clinical segment
    Ultrasound system
    Product Type
    Reset all filters
    Toon filters Filters sluiten
    Clinical segment
    Ultrasound system
    Product Type
    Show more results

    Contactinformatie

    * Dit veld is verplicht
    *

    Contactgegevens

    *
    *
    *

    Bedrijfsgegevens

    *
    *
    *

    Wat betekent dit?
    Philips waardeert en respecteert uw privacy. Voor meer informatie over ons privacybeleid kunt u terecht op
    www.philips.nl/privacy

    Toevoegingen aan het portfolio voor echografie

    Cardiovasculair pictogram

    Cardiovasculair

    Meer informatie
    General Imaging pictogram

    General Imaging

    Meer informatie
    OB/GYN pictogram

    OB/GYN

    Meer informatie
    Point of Care pictogram

    Point of Care

    Meer informatie
    Refurbished systems pictogram

    Refurbished systems

    Meer informatie
    Educatie en training pictogram

    Educatie en training

    Meer informatie
    Ultrasound service pictogram

    Ultrasound service

    Meer informatie
    Transducer pictogram

    Transducers

    Meer informatie
    Philips Medical Capital pictogram

    Heeft u financiering nodig?
    Wij zijn er om u te helpen

    Bezoek Philips Medical Capital
    Vragen pictogram

    Heeft u vragen over data-/systeembeveiliging?

    Meer informatie over data-/systeembeveiliging
    Documentatie pictogram

    Wilt u naar de productinformatie?

    Ga naar de informatiesectie
    *

    Contactinformatie

    * Dit veld is verplicht
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    Door uw reden voor contact op te geven, kunnen wij u beter van dienst zijn.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *

    Wat betekent dit?
    Final CEE consent
    www.philips.nl/privacy

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand