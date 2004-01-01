Zoektermen

Ultrasound Workspace

Echocardiography viewing, analysis, and reporting workspace

Ultrasound Workspace is a holistic, scalable, cardiovascular viewing, analysis and reporting system which is built on the foundation of the TOMTEC-ARENA platform. It allows for top-notch clinical efficiency by providing care teams with workflow flexibility: enabling the same diagnostic capabilities on- and off-cart; analyzing multi-vendor data; leveraging AI across a wide range of applications; with a highly scalable technology platform and licensing model; and tailored comprehensive support.

Diagnostic confidence
Standardize quality care across your organization. Clinical applications are consistent, whether accessed on- or off-cart. AI-powered, automated measurements demonstrate excellent agreement with manual methods, while multi-vendor data analysis enhances confidence throughout the care path.

Standardize quality care across your organization. Clinical applications are consistent, whether accessed on- or off-cart. AI-powered, automated measurements demonstrate excellent agreement with manual methods, while multi-vendor data analysis enhances confidence throughout the care path.

Clinical efficiency
AI-enhanced applications like Auto Measure automatically identify anatomical structures to streamline time-consuming semi-automated measurements, even when using data from various vendors. And central hosting empowers care teams to access relevant data and tools from any location at any time.

AI-enhanced applications like Auto Measure automatically identify anatomical structures to streamline time-consuming semi-automated measurements, even when using data from various vendors. And central hosting empowers care teams to access relevant data and tools from any location at any time.

Workflow flexibility
From single seat workstation to enterprise integration, configure your set-up -- and scale to your needs. Flexible licensing models are designed to fit your needs, today and tomorrow. Streamline workflow and avoid data silos through easy integration with your existing IT systems.

From single seat workstation to enterprise integration, configure your set-up -- and scale to your needs. Flexible licensing models are designed to fit your needs, today and tomorrow. Streamline workflow and avoid data silos through easy integration with your existing IT systems.

Intelligent applications
Streamline routine and advanced quantification workflows with semi-automated, AI-driven, 2D and 3D quantification analysis. Choose from a comprehensive portfolio of multi-vendor applications, including automated strain analysis and 3D quantification for LV/RV/LA.

Streamline routine and advanced quantification workflows with semi-automated, AI-driven, 2D and 3D quantification analysis. Choose from a comprehensive portfolio of multi-vendor applications, including automated strain analysis and 3D quantification for LV/RV/LA.

Lifetime value
Maintain peak performance with a wide range of remote and on-site training and educational programs at the Philips Learning Center, in partnership with TOMTEC- ACADEMY. Periodic software upgrades and technology advances keep you up to date and ensure compatibility with changing hardware and server IT structures.

Maintain peak performance with a wide range of remote and on-site training and educational programs at the Philips Learning Center, in partnership with TOMTEC- ACADEMY. Periodic software upgrades and technology advances keep you up to date and ensure compatibility with changing hardware and server IT structures.

  • 1 Tsang W, Salgo I, Medvedofsky D, et al, Transthoracic 3D Echocardiographic Left Heart Chamber Quantification Using an Automated Adaptive Analytics Algorithm, JACC: Cardiovascular Imaging, Volume 9, Issue 7, 2016, Pages 769-782.
  • 2 Philips internal study with external sonographers comparing the results of 18 exams with and without Auto Measure

