Een nieuw tijdperk in hoogwaardige cardiovasculaire echocardiografie

Cardiology

Bij Philips vindt u een uitgebreid aanbod van echocardiografie oplossingen. Deze producten zijn speciaal ontwikkeld voor cardiologen. Ze vergemakkelijken het maken van hartecho's en onderzoek aan het hart. De hartkamers, hartspier en de hartkleppen worden duidelijk in beeld gebracht met onze echografie systemen. 

De EPIQ productlijn  

 

Dit zijn onze nieuwste echocardiografie systemen. Het EPIQ-platform levert de beste prestaties met een uitzonderlijke beeldresolutie en een enorme hoeveelheid informatie. Het brengt hoogwaardige ultrasound naar elke echocardiografie-omgeving.

